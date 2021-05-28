book launch

Edward-Isaac Dovere chronicles the ‘craziest election’ in American history

Edward-Isaac Dovere

The day before Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Edward-Isaac Dovere published an article calling Democrats a “decimated party,” working on a “not-so-certain revival strategy” after having “their brains scrambled by Trump’s win.” The article prompted a book contract, with Dovere pledging to write a reported account of the 2020 campaign. His project could have gone in dramatically different directions — would the Democrats, after a divisive primary with a historic 26 candidates, be able to eke out a victory, or would they lose again to the historically unpopular Trump? But perhaps the biggest surprise of November 2020? “The Biden brand was stronger than the Democrats’,” Dovere told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutchin a recent interview to mark the launch of his new book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Beat Trump.

Democracy on the line: Dovere pitched the book in 2018 by explaining that “this was going to be the craziest election, and one of probably the most important elections, in American history,” he explained. “I, of course, had no concept that the COVID pandemic was going to hit, that there was going to be an economic crisis, that there was going to be the racial reckoning that started a year ago with George Floyd, and that there would be quite this crisis of democracy that we were in with the [January 6] riot and continue to be in. But it was clear that there would be a lot of this on the line.”

Unforeseen circumstances: In the late summer and fall of 2019, when news broke about Trump’s call to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy and raised questions about his solicitation of foreign involvement in U.S. elections, Dovere thought this was as wild as it would get. “We knew that it was gonna be intense, that it was shaking things up for Biden and for others,” he recalled, “and I was like, ‘How am I possibly going to cover this?’” He had that same thought countless more times in the year that followed. On Jan. 4, 2021, Dovere spoke with his book editor, and said he would be ready to turn in his final chapter after the Georgia Senate runoff elections the next day. On Jan. 6, he was sitting in Delaware writing that final chapter when the riot happened at the U.S. Capitol — and changed everything for Democrats, and for the ending of his book. “I had an email from my editor that said, ‘We’re going to push the book back three weeks, because we’re going to need you to write on all this.’”

Gateway hatred: Dovere’s book did not touch on the thorny politics around Israel and the Middle East that have highlighted divisions among Democrats in recent weeks. “Israel did not come up,” he said. But Dovere pointed out that from the beginning, Biden’s campaign took a unique stand against antisemitism, rooted in what happened at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. Many other candidates talked about the deadly rally in binary racial language: “It quickly got turned into, in most people’s minds as just generally racist, or a Black/white issue. But those were neo-Nazis waving Nazi flags, chanting, ‘You will not replace us,’ which is about Jews,” said Dovere. “Every time that Joe Biden has talked about Charlottesville publicly, he uses the same phrase, and he talks about that they were ‘spewing the same antisemitic bile.’” In Dovere’s view, Biden’s understanding of antisemitism is central to the way he views racism and hatred in America. “It’s important to him to talk about Jews, and seeing that antisemitism is a gateway into all sorts of other hate,” said Dovere, “to not let that just be swept aside.”

Read the full interview here.