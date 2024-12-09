Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sanders’ resolutions as ineffectual

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Trump’s new AG nominee Pam Bondi called for crackdowns on ...pro-Hamas protesters

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Quick Hits

scoop

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sanders’ resolutions as ineffectual

Sen. Tammy Duckworth sent a lengthy letter to constituents this week about her decision to vote against resolutions that would have cut off aid to Israel

Bryan Dozier/Variety via Getty Images

Tammy Duckworth at "The ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White House" held at the National Constitution Center on September 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By
Marc Rod
December 9, 2024

In a letter to constituents who reached out to her office about last month’s Senate votes on resolutions that would have blocked some shipments of U.S. aid to Israel, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu and the Israeli government while also arguing that the resolutions would have created more challenges and done nothing to address issues on the ground.

The letter, which was obtained by JI, highlights that even some Democrats, such as Duckworth, who voted against blocking aid, harbor a deep degree of anger and frustration toward the Israeli government. Nineteen senators voted for one of the three resolutions led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), which pertained to mortar rounds, tank rounds and bomb guidance kits.

Duckworth, a military veteran who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has a sizable Jewish constituency inside her state. Constituents who support Israel and opposed the resolutions were among those who received the letter, which includes strident criticisms of Israeli war operations.

Duckworth wrote that she is “disgusted with the extreme Netanyahu government’s brutal prosecution of its war in Gaza, its callous failure to prioritize securing the release of all remaining hostages and its outrageous refusal to act with urgency and seriousness to alleviate a dire humanitarian crisis.”

She added that she had “serious questions” about the administration’s assessments that the Israeli government is complying with U.S. foreign assistance law requiring aid recipients to facilitate humanitarian access.

“The Israeli government is not truly listening to the voices of doctors, nurses and aid workers on the ground, and that is why I am also working to force Israeli officials to take seriously the specific, real world barriers these brave individuals are experiencing when trying to enter Gaza,” Duckworth said.

She told constituents that she’s working to facilitate discussions between Israeli officials and humanitarian workers who have been on the ground in Gaza and “demanding progress” on specific steps to correct reported issues in humanitarian aid.

But, she continued, she was concerned that the resolutions, if they passed, could have subjected U.S. troops in the region to greater threat from Iran, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

“The outrageous actions of the extreme Netanyahu government will never override my commitment to making sure the U.S. Armed Forces can rely on allied and partner forces equipped with interoperable platforms that enable effective joint operations and deter our adversaries from attacking U.S. servicemembers,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth described the resolutions as purely “symbolic,” and said that they would not have helped produce a cease-fire or release hostages. 

Rather, she said, passing the resolutions would have disincentivized Hamas and Hezbollah from agreeing to cease-fires and reinforced their view that civilian casualties are “a necessary sacrifice to damage Israel’s international reputation and irrevocably harm the U.S.-Israeli alliance.”

She said that the resolutions also would not have had the intended effects of pressuring or constraining Israel to increase humanitarian access, lift its ban on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency or limit Israeli operations in Gaza, adding that the tank and mortar rounds wouldn’t have been delivered for two or more years.

Duckworth offered a specific rejection of the third resolution, regarding bomb guidance kits, arguing that blocking such technology “would likely increase the magnitude of civilian deaths in Gaza and Lebanon” by making Israel “more reliant on inaccurate unguided munitions and ground-launched munitions.”

The Illinois senator added that Iranian attacks on Israel, which U.S. and Israeli forces worked together to counter, illustrated “the importance of facilitating foreign military sales to allies, even when we strongly disagree with the policies and actions of our ally’s democratically-elected government.”

Duckworth said that cooperation prevented further escalation that could have led to a wider regional war.

Duckworth’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice