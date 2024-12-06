Lawmakers say Amnesty’s genocide report amplifies Hamas propaganda

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Trump’s new AG nominee Pam Bondi called for crackdowns on ...pro-Hamas protesters

ICC warrants unlikely to lead to trial but likely to block N...etanyahu travel

ICC arrest warrants ‘a modern Dreyfus trial’ – Net...anyahu

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Quick Hits

Exclusive

Lawmakers say Amnesty’s genocide report amplifies Hamas propaganda

A group of House members said that, in accusing Israel of genocide, the NGO was ‘mislead[ing] the public by standing with the narratives produced and promoted by Hamas’

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Amnesty International Advisor on Economic, Social, Cultural Rights Middle East and North Africa Regional Office Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty International Secretary general Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International Head of Centre for International justice Matt Cannock present their latest report on Israel’s war on Gaza during a press conference on December 4, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands.

By
Marc Rod
December 6, 2024

House lawmakers are circulating a joint statement condemning Amnesty International for its report accusing Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

The statement, which is still open for additional signatories, according to a source familiar with the effort, accuses Amnesty of echoing “misinformation that has been spewed by Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran — the U.S’ shared enemies with Israel” and of “mislead[ing] the public by standing with the narratives produced and promoted by Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.”

The statement is being organized by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). Reps. Dan Goldman (D-NY), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Max Miller (R-OH), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Don Bacon (R-NE), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) had signed on as of Thursday night.

The lawmakers accuse Amnesty of making “slanderous” claims, in line with a “long-standing, historically biased position against Israel and the Jewish people.” They said the NGO had “admittedly and nefariously created its own definition of the legal term ‘genocide’ in their report simply to fit their defamatory narrative.”

The lawmakers said that Amnesty’s “[f]alse statements about Israel’s conduct in its war of self-defense rewards self-proclaimed genocidal terrorist organizations intent on destroying the Jewish state and murdering Jews everywhere” and would “embolden Israel’s enemies” in their fight against both the U.S. and Israel.

“The promotion of this misleading report will further threaten the safety of the only Jewish nation in the world and undermine those working to achieve the safe return of all hostages,” they continued.

The Israeli branch of Amnesty has disavowed the group’s report. Amnesty is the first major global human rights group to charge Israel with genocide since Oct. 7.

Several other lawmakers condemned Amnesty individually on Thursday.

“Amnesty International has released yet another deeply flawed and frankly libelous report, this time accusing Israel of ‘genocide,’” Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) said. “This baseless claim distorts reality and undermines our ally.”

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) accused the group of “blatant antisemitism.”

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) said, “Amnesty’s biased stance should be rejected by those who stand with Israel, the region’s only democracy.”

Torres, in a separate statement, accused Amnesty of a “21st century blood libel,” adding, “calling Israel a genocidal state is as fictional as calling Amnesty International a human rights organization.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice