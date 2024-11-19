AAA argument

Schumer says that defense bill is ‘the only way’ to pass Antisemitism Awareness Act

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he’d reject Schumer’s effort to add the antisemitism bill into the 2025 NDAA, but Schumer is pushing ahead anyway

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that incorporating the Antisemitism Awareness Act into the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act is “the only way” to get the legislation passed in the Senate and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk, even though House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has publicly rejected the idea.

Schumer made the comments to Jewish Insider on Monday after being asked if he expects a vote on the legislation during the lame-duck session. “We want it on the NDAA, that’s where it should go. It’s the only way to get it done,” Schumer said.

Schumer had proposed putting the bill, which has been stalled in the Senate since passing the House with bipartisan support in May, in the NDAA during so-called four corner negotiations with his counterparts in House and Senate leadership on Friday. Doing so would ensure the bill reaches the finish line by attaching it to must-pass legislation.

Johnson told JI on Friday that he planned to reject the proposal, accusing Schumer of trying to avoid putting senators on record with a stand-alone vote. He also argued that the legislation could be outside the scope of the annual defense and national security bill, which routinely serves as a vehicle for a host of other legislation.

It’s not clear yet where the stalemate goes from here, or whether the Senate might be able to attach the bill to the NDAA through other means. Schumer has reportedly pledged to advance the bill this year.