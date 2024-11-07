fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

IN THE RED Donald Trump elected 47th president of the United States

RECENT NEWS

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

Bibi buoyed

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

Israeli prime minister was one of the first world leaders to congratulate president-elect and talk with him on the phone

Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO) / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) as they pose for a photo within their meeting at Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Florida, United States on July 26, 2024.

By
Lahav Harkov
November 7, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s vote as a positive step for U.S. policy on Israel, a source familiar with the prime minister’s thinking told Jewish Insider.

Netanyahu hopes that Trump will return to his former policies on Iran that were dropped by the Biden administration, the source said. Those policies include major sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

As for Trump’s repeated calls for Israel to wind down its multifront war, the view in Jerusalem is that he means for Israel to win, rather than reach a cease-fire that would stop the war prior to a decisive Israeli victory.

In addition, the prime minister and his advisers are hopeful that Trump will successfully expand the Abraham Accords and lead more Arab and Muslim states to normalize relations with Israel.

Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to post a congratulatory post on X on Wednesday, writing: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

“This is a huge victory!” Netanyahu concluded, signing the post “in true friendship.” 

Among the leaders who issued messages of congratulations before Netanyahu were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele. However, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Trump hours before Orban said he did.

The official Israeli Prime Minister’s Office readout said that “their conversation was warm and cordial,” and that they “agreed to work together for Israel’s security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.” Netanyahu and Trump spoke for about 20 minutes.

The Israeli right was in celebration mode throughout the day on Wednesday. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted “yesssss” alongside emojis of an Israeli flag, an American flag and a flexed bicep emoji on X. He later said the shehechiyanu blessing, recited to mark momentous occasions, on the Knesset stage in honor of Trump’s victory, adding that “this is the time for sovereignty [over the settlements], this is the time for total victory, this is the time to pass the death penalty law for terrorists, and all kinds of laws that I have no doubt on which the president of the U.S. will see eye to eye with us.”

Anchors on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 wished interviewees a “happy Trump holiday.” The Psagot Winery, which had named a wine after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he declared settlements to not be inherently illegal, dedicated a series of President Trump wine bottles in collaboration with Yesha Council chairman Israel Gantz.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yaid Lapid congratulated Trump, writing on X, “You have shown yourself time and again to be a true friend of Israel. I know that with your leadership we will continue to strengthen and deepen the unique bond that exists between our two countries and expand the circle of peace in the Middle East.”

“These are challenging times for Israel but with the ironclad support of the United States and strong leadership we can overcome them all,” Lapid added. “For the people of Israel there is no task more urgent than bringing our hostages home from Gaza.”

Also from the opposition, Israel Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and National Camp chairman Benny Gantz posted their congratulations on X, touting the “shared values and interests” of Israel and the U.S.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice