Bibi buoyed

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

Israeli prime minister was one of the first world leaders to congratulate president-elect and talk with him on the phone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Tuesday’s vote as a positive step for U.S. policy on Israel, a source familiar with the prime minister’s thinking told Jewish Insider.

Netanyahu hopes that Trump will return to his former policies on Iran that were dropped by the Biden administration, the source said. Those policies include major sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

As for Trump’s repeated calls for Israel to wind down its multifront war, the view in Jerusalem is that he means for Israel to win, rather than reach a cease-fire that would stop the war prior to a decisive Israeli victory.

In addition, the prime minister and his advisers are hopeful that Trump will successfully expand the Abraham Accords and lead more Arab and Muslim states to normalize relations with Israel.

Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to post a congratulatory post on X on Wednesday, writing: “Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.

“This is a huge victory!” Netanyahu concluded, signing the post “in true friendship.”

Among the leaders who issued messages of congratulations before Netanyahu were Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele. However, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Trump hours before Orban said he did.

The official Israeli Prime Minister’s Office readout said that “their conversation was warm and cordial,” and that they “agreed to work together for Israel’s security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.” Netanyahu and Trump spoke for about 20 minutes.

The Israeli right was in celebration mode throughout the day on Wednesday. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted “yesssss” alongside emojis of an Israeli flag, an American flag and a flexed bicep emoji on X. He later said the shehechiyanu blessing, recited to mark momentous occasions, on the Knesset stage in honor of Trump’s victory, adding that “this is the time for sovereignty [over the settlements], this is the time for total victory, this is the time to pass the death penalty law for terrorists, and all kinds of laws that I have no doubt on which the president of the U.S. will see eye to eye with us.”

Anchors on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 wished interviewees a “happy Trump holiday.” The Psagot Winery, which had named a wine after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he declared settlements to not be inherently illegal, dedicated a series of President Trump wine bottles in collaboration with Yesha Council chairman Israel Gantz.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yaid Lapid congratulated Trump, writing on X, “You have shown yourself time and again to be a true friend of Israel. I know that with your leadership we will continue to strengthen and deepen the unique bond that exists between our two countries and expand the circle of peace in the Middle East.”

“These are challenging times for Israel but with the ironclad support of the United States and strong leadership we can overcome them all,” Lapid added. “For the people of Israel there is no task more urgent than bringing our hostages home from Gaza.”

Also from the opposition, Israel Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and National Camp chairman Benny Gantz posted their congratulations on X, touting the “shared values and interests” of Israel and the U.S.