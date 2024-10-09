fbpx
‘You are not alone’: Biden delivers final High Holidays greeting as president

In his remarks, the president called Oct. 7 ‘the second, smaller Holocaust’

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 4: U.S. President Joe Biden appears during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on October 04, 2024 (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

By
Gabby Deutch
October 9, 2024

In a bipartisan tradition dating back several presidential administrations, President Joe Biden offered High Holidays greetings to American rabbis on Wednesday, sharing an emotional message about his support for Israel and the Jewish people in what will be his final High Holidays call as president.

“It’s a very difficult time in the Jewish community, and for Jews around the world. In the midst of the High Holidays two days ago, we commemorated the first anniversary of October 7, the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Biden said. “The trauma and loss from that day and the aftermath is still raw. It’s hard to memorialize a tragedy that is still ongoing.” 

He called the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks “the second, smaller Holocaust.” 

Biden shared several familiar stories about his connection to the Jewish community and to Israel — about his lifelong identification as a Zionist and about growing up with a father whom he called a “righteous Christian,” who taught Biden about the Holocaust.

“Without an Israel, every Jew in the world’s security is less stable. I mean that,” Biden said, sharing an oft-repeated sentiment. But he added a twist, seemingly a dig at Israel’s leadership: “It doesn’t mean that Jewish leadership doesn’t have to be more progressive than it is, but it does mean it has to exist, and that’s what worries me most about what’s going on now,” said Biden.

“The Jewish state has to remain. That’s the reason that I have an ironclad commitment to it,” added Biden. Earlier Wednesday morning, Biden said, he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer “my condolences on this somber one-year anniversary” of the Oct. 7 attacks. Biden added that his White House is “doubling down” on efforts to free the remaining hostages, and “we will not rest until they are all home.” 

Biden expressed alarm about rising antisemitism in America and around the world and touted his administration’s efforts to fight it — including securing $400 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program after Oct. 7, which he called “the largest single increase ever,” and “put[ting] our colleges on notice about something that should be obvious to everyone, that antisemitism is discrimination … and prohibited under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.”

“I know there’s so much more to do,” said Biden. “Let me assure you, as your president, that you are not alone. You belong, always. Always have, always will be and always must be protected.”

The High Holidays call was initially scheduled for last week, but it was rescheduled due to the Iranian missile attack on Israel. At the time Biden was supposed to talk to Jewish community leaders, he was in the Situation Room.

