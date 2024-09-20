Sixteen House Democrats vote with Republicans to codify Israel product labeling policy

The policy, implemented during the Trump administration, allows products produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be labeled as made in Israel

Sixteen House Democrats voted on Thursday with every Republican in favor of legislation that would codify regulations allowing products produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be labeled as made in Israel.

Supporters said the legislation, which would codify a Trump-era policy, is designed to combat the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Reports have periodically suggested, as recently as April, that the Biden administration is considering reversing the policy.

Proponents of the bill argued that singling out products produced in settlements in the West Bank would make boycotts of such products and the companies that produce them easier. The bill’s opponents said that it is ineffectual political posturing and, at worst, would signal approval for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank.

Democrats who supported the bill, which passed by a 231-189 vote, included Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Don Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Susie Lee (D-NV), Grace Meng (D-NY), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), David Scott (D-GA), Darren Soto (D-FL), Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Juan Vargas (D-CA).

“The BDS movement has long targeted goods made in Israeli-controlled areas, sometimes referred to by anti-Israel advocates as the occupied West Bank,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said on the House floor. “This is about making sure that American citizens know that when they’re purchasing a product in Israeli-controlled Judea and Samaria, they’re purchasing a product made in Israel… it’s about not erasing the existence of Israel in this region of Israel.”

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) linked the legislation to campus antisemitism, which he said was likewise being driven by the BDS movement.

“American families should have this information in order to buy products that support Israel’s economy, particularly in a time of war,” Smith said. “Conversely, people should know if an item comes from a region controlled by terrorists that kidnapped and killed their fellow Americans.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), an outspoken pro-Israel Democrat, argued that the bill “does little to combat the global BDS effort,” would not pass the Senate, “distracts” from efforts to promote the U.S.-Israel relationship and would not help progress toward regional peace or a two-state solution. He said it also fails to provide consumers with comprehensive information about the governance regimes under which imports are produced.

“It is a short-term political move that ignores complexities in the region and the demand for thoughtful policy,” Schneider said. “This bill won’t help consumers make decisions, nor will it move the needle on the broader challenges facing Israel… While I share the goal with my colleagues of countering BDS, [this bill] does not achieve that.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the longest-serving Jewish Democrat in the House, said the bill “does nothing to combat the BDS movement” but is instead “a backhanded attempt to illuminate a Congressional green light to Israeli annexation of Area C of the West Bank.”

“Let’s be clear, this measure is aimed at undermining the American support for a two-state solution,” he continued, accusing Republicans of bringing the bill forward as a political stunt to “[force] Democrats to oppose a bill with ‘anti-BDS’ in the title weeks before an election.”