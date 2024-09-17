Harris ‘entirely supportive’ of hold on large munitions while standing by Israel’s right to self-defense

The vice president’s comments, which came at a National Association of Black Journalists event, echo ones she’s made before on the war in Gaza

Speaking at a gathering hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated her support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas while adding that she is “entirely supportive” of President Joe Biden’s decision in May to withhold certain large, offensive munitions from Israel as leverage.

“One of the things that we have done that I am entirely supportive of is the pause that we’ve put on the 2,000-pound bombs, so there is some leverage that we have had and used,” Harris said. “But ultimately, the thing that is going to unlock everything else in that region is getting this [cease-fire] deal done.”

Biden said in May that he would withhold certain weapons shipments to Israel if Israel launched a major ground offensive in the densely populated southern Gaza city of Rafah. Some of those weapons have since been released. In August, the U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel.

At the start of a six-minute exchange about Israel and the war in Gaza, Harris asserted that “this war has to end,” and that the only way for the violence in the region to end “is by getting a hostage deal and the cease-fire deal done.”

“Stepping back, Oct. 7, 1,200 Israelis were slaughtered, and actually, some Americans, by the way, in that number. Slaughtered. Young people who were attending a concert. Women were horribly raped. And yes, so I have said, Israel has a right to defend itself. We would,” said Harris. “How it does so matters, and far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

Harris’ comments reflected the same position she has staked out since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks last year, and that she has recently articulated as the Democratic presidential nominee: support Israel’s right to defend itself, call for a two-state solution, stand with Biden’s diplomacy in the region and condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza.

Harris touted her role in discussions with Israeli and Arab leaders about the “day-after scenario” in Gaza, restating the Biden administration’s position that Gaza should not be reoccupied, that the borders of Gaza remain unchanged and that all people in the region are secure.

“Let us also recognize,” added Harris, “that Iran is not empowered in this whole scenario in terms of the peace and stability of the region.”

The questions from Harris’ interviewers — NPR host Tonya Mosley and Politico Playbook author Eugene Daniels — focused only on what the U.S. can do to pressure Israel to end the war. They did not ask about Hamas.

Mosley suggested that Israel had moved beyond defense into “aggression,” asking Harris where she sees “the line between aggression and defense.” Later, Mosley asked if it is “even possible as Israel’s ally” for the U.S. to support Palestinian self-determination. Support for a two-state solution has been U.S. policy for decades.”