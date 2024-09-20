Pro-Israel stalwart Schneider vies for leadership role in key Democratic caucus

Rep. Brad Schneider is running for the chairmanship of the New Democratic Coalition against Rep. Sharice Davids

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), among the most prominent Jewish and pro-Israel leaders on the Democratic side of the House, is now vying for the chairmanship of the New Democrat Coalition, one of the largest caucuses on the Democratic side of the aisle.

The group, colloquially known as the New Dems, includes 99 House Democrats — nearly half of the caucus — and casts itself as a voice for moderation, pragmatism and bipartisanship in the Democratic caucus, a mission Schneider said is important to him. He’s facing Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) for the leadership spot.

“I believe in what the New Dems are about, which is working together within the caucus and across the aisle to get things done for the interests of our nation and, individually, for the people we each represent in our districts,” Schneider told Jewish Insider.

Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH), the current chair of the influential center-left group, is retiring at the end of the year. The group has been growing in its membership, and is poised to play an influential role in the next Congress if Democrats retake the House.

Schneider cast himself as a believer in the New Democrats’ mission of being the voice for “moderate Democrats.”

“Moderate is a style of getting things done, it’s not a position,” Schneider said, emphasizing the importance of the caucus’s “commitment to getting things done” by working across divides within the Democratic caucus and across the aisle.

“The extremists, the absolutists, they make for good news stories, they might be on late-night talk shows … and create that shocking statement that we’ll all be talking about the next morning,” Schneider continued. “But they don’t build for the future … New Democrats tend to work with the basic building blocks of policy. And block by block we try to create policy that will strengthen our communities.”

He’s taken a hard line against the anti-Israel far left, arguing it seeks the elimination of Israel and must be called out. Anti-Israel protesters have targeted Schneider’s home and office with antisemitic rhetoric, and he has characterized them as part of a “radical fringe” that shouldn’t be welcomed within the party.

Schneider said he envisions a busy Congress ahead, particularly with a major tax bill on the horizon next year, and said the New Democrats need to be a “strong voice” in crafting that legislation.

He said his long-standing ties to the group, dating back before his first election and including stints in various key leadership roles, including leading the New Democrats’ campaign arm, make him the most experienced candidate to lead it through this critical time.

“I’ve had just about every role within the New Dem hierarchy. And I think I understand what it is that we can do, what it is we need to do to be better,” he said. ”My goal would be to have everybody involved in the coalition feeling that they have a role to play, and at the same time that they’re benefiting from their membership.”

Under his leadership, Schneider said the group would also continue to take a strong voice in foreign policy issues, including on what he described as Democratic consensus positions on Israel, including providing Israel with what it needs to defend itself and pursuing regional normalization.

He added that his own personal engagement and leadership on Israel and antisemitism will continue regardless of whether he wins the chairmanship.

“I’ve been working hard since I came to Congress to build a greater appreciation of the strategic value of the U.S.-Israel relationship with my colleagues, to build that consensus, to reach across the aisle” he said. “I’ve done it in circumstances, a decade ago, different than what we’ve experienced in the last year since Oct. 7. But I think my colleagues across the Democratic caucus, but also Republicans as well, look at me as someone who has a perspective and is working to try to move Israel and the region toward peace and a better place.”

Despite frictions in the Democratic caucus over Israel, Schneider said he doesn’t think his advocacy on the issue will impact him in the New Dems race.

“One of the things I try very hard to do — and my colleagues have told me that they appreciate that I do this is — I listen to everybody. I don’t try to tell someone they’re wrong, I try to hear where they’re coming from, find where there’s common ground and work to move in a common direction” Schneider said. “It’s how I approach everything I do … and I think that listening approach is something that will make me a good chair for the New Dem Coalition.”

Davids has largely not been a leader on foreign policy issues during her time in Congress, though she has been to Israel at least twice, with AIPAC in 2019 and with J Street in 2023.

She voted earlier this year in favor of supplemental aid for Israel, while condemning repeated Republican efforts to pass stand-alone aid bills. She faced criticism from local groups over her support for Israel and refusal to call for a permanent cease-fire early in the war.

She has maintained positive relationships across the pro-Israel community, with endorsements from AIPAC, DMFI, the Jewish Democratic Council of America and J Street in her reelection bid.

Davids’ record on Israel and antisemitism-related votes since Oct. 7 — on issues that have divided Democrats — has been somewhat varied.

She joined 91 other Democrats in voting “present” on a resolution describing anti-Zionism as antisemitic, but supported the Antisemitism Awareness Act and a resolution calling for two college presidents to resign after disastrous testimony on antisemitism.

She voted against sanctioning the International Criminal Court, but supported a series of Iran sanctions bills and for additional sanctions on the Houthis.

She has touted her success in competitive races and her Native American background as part of her leadership bid.

Davids did not respond to a request for comment on her vision for the coalition or how she’d handle foreign policy issues.

Schneider predicted a “close race,” describing Davids as a “strong” candidate, “a wonderful member of Congress and a good friend.” But he said he’s encouraged by the conversations he’s had with colleagues and is “feeling very good about my prospects.”

Both lawmakers are New Dems vice chairs and Schneider also led the group’s political arm.