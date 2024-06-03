Daily Kickoff
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the apparent ouster of a State Department employee with a history of antisemitic and racist blog posts, have the exclusive on a new federal complaint filed by the Anti-Defamation League against Jewish Voice for Peace and preview a bipartisan House effort to sanction the International Criminal Court over its pursuit of charges against Israeli officials. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Claudia Sheinbaum, Michael Douglas and Rupert Murdoch.
As Israel nears its eighth month of war with Hamas, President Joe Biden’s call on Friday afternoon for a winding down of hostilities increased the pressure on both Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement aimed at ending the conflict and securing the release of the remaining hostages, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.
Biden suggested — in an address delivered on Friday afternoon local time, after Shabbat had begun in Israel — that Israel had offered the new proposal, and called on Hamas to accept it as well. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, and per a readout from the State Department, “commended Israel’s readiness to conclude a deal and affirmed that the onus is on Hamas.”
The exact contours of the agreement have not been released, but a tweet posted from the president’s account on Friday laid out the plan’s three stages — and made no mention of Hamas. The first stage of the agreement — lasting six weeks, and including the release of some hostages as well as a withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas of the enclave — is meant to be temporary, with the second stage, which includes the release of all remaining living hostages as well as a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, meant to be more permanent.
The agreement is, per an Israeli official with knowledge of the deal, what was proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent weeks. Biden’s Friday speech, the individual said, was meant to pressure Hamas to accept the terms of the agreement.
The official told JI: “You cannot pressure Hamas with rhetoric, you can only pressure them with actions,” adding that “it’s unlikely Biden’s plan will work if it’s not accompanied by a maximum pressure campaign — or even a minimal pressure campaign — on Hamas, but specifically on [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar.”
In Israel, the announcement of the proposal drew pushback from Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, who threatened to topple the government if the prime minister moves forward with the deal.
Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, described the deal as “a deal we agreed to — it’s not a good deal but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them,” in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times. Falk added, “There are a lot of details to be worked out and that includes there will not be a permanent ceasefire until all our objectives are met,” which he named as “the release of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas as a genocidal terrorist organization.”
How it’s playing: The New York Times: “Netanyahu May Face a Choice Between a Truce and His Government’s Survival” … Washington Post: “Biden’s cease-fire plan tightens political squeeze for Netanyahu in Israel” … Associated Press: “Israeli leader Netanyahu faces growing pressure at home after Biden’s Gaza proposal” … The Wall Street Journal: “U.S. Presses Two-Lane Diplomacy on Gaza, Facing Road Bumps in Both” … The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg: “Biden’s Bold Gaza Cease-Fire Gambit” … The Times of Israel’s David Horovitz: “Biden’s fateful, carefully timed, and highly complex challenge to Netanyahu and Hamas.”
Biden’s announcement came the same day as House and Senate leaders extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress. Netanyahu accepted the invitation the following day. More below.
Netanyahu’s looming speech opens up a number of questions: Which legislators plan to boycott the speech? (Sen. Bernie Sanders [I-VT] was the first to announce he does not plan to attend, calling Netanyahu a “war criminal.”) How will Netanyahu’s reception — good or bad — affect his image back home, where thousands again rally on Saturday nights calling for new elections?
Meanwhile, thousands gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Saturday night, calling for the release of the remaining 125 hostages and calling on both Israel and Hamas to accept the agreement.
scoop
Fritz Berggren, diplomat with racist and antisemitic blog, says he no longer works at State Dept.
Fritz Berggren, a U.S. foreign service officer who for years has drawn the scrutiny of lawmakers, Jewish diplomats and senior State Department officials over a racist and antisemitic blog he publishes, said in a video posted to his website on Friday that he no longer works at the State Department, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Employment mystery: At BloodAndFaith.com, Berggren frequently castigates Jews, Blacks, the LGBTQ community and immigrants, and uses biblical language to describe his vision of a Christian white ethno-state in America. Since Politico revealed Berggren’s ties to the blog in February 2021, State Department officials have declined to discuss the details of his employment. The department confirmed as recently as March that he was still employed at Foggy Bottom.
Pushed out: On Friday, Berggren said that his career as a foreign service officer has ended after more than 15 years in the diplomatic corps. “This was at the demands of the Department of State,” Berggren said at the start of the nine-minute video, titled “The End of the Beginning.” Berggren added that he was “pushed out.” A State Department spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday about Berggren’s employment status.
Conspiracy lens: In the video, Berggren spoke in a conspiratorial tone, blaming a shadowy “cabal” for ending his tenure at State. He heavily hinted that he placed the blame on Jews — and compared himself to Jesus Christ in the process.
scoop
ADL files Federal Election Commission complaint against Jewish Voice for Peace’s PAC
The Anti-Defamation League filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Monday, alleging that a PAC affiliated with the far-left anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace has engaged in a pattern of violations of federal election law and regulation, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The issues: “Simply put, JVP [Action] PAC’s numbers do not add up,” the complaint alleges, accusing the PAC of misrepresenting itself to potential donors, spending unusual sums on administrative fees, filing inconsistent accounting reports, accepting donations above federal limits and accepting illegal in-kind donations from other arms of JVP. It calls on the FEC, the body that oversees federal election law and campaign finance, to open an investigation into the PAC and ultimately impose penalties on JVP for the alleged violations.
Quotable: ADL’s chief legal officer, Steve Sheinberg, told JI that ADL regularly monitors the finances of anti-Israel groups like JVP, which he described as “a fringe group… dedicated to eliminating Israel,” and identified discrepancies in the course of that work. “They’re holding themselves out to the public as a way to support candidates, and yet they don’t do that,” Sheinberg said. “I would like the FEC to do whatever it needs to do to bring this organization into compliance… We want this PAC to comply with the law.”
Misrepresenting: The complaint accuses the PAC of misrepresenting itself as a vehicle to contribute to federal candidates, while actually using little of the funds it raises to directly or indirectly support candidates, according to its own FEC filings. The PAC has raised around $167,000 since it was launched in the 2020-2021 cycle, including $80,000 in the current election cycle.
movement on a cease-fire?
Biden, laying out new cease-fire proposal, ups pressure on Israel and Hamas
In a surprise Friday afternoon address, President Joe Biden detailed the contours of a new cease-fire agreement he said Israel had agreed to, which would end the war in Gaza, bring home the hostages — and, most likely, keep Hamas in power, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Deal update: Biden said Israel has agreed to a deal negotiated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, which was sent to Hamas on Thursday night. He called on Hamas to accept the proposal, and for pro-cease-fire activists to turn their attention toward pressuring the terror group. He also issued a plea directly to the Israeli people, urging them to pressure their government to stand by the deal and to avoid “indefinite war in pursuit of an unidentified notion of ‘total victory.’”
Day-after planning: “Israel has offered a comprehensive new proposal. It’s a road map to an enduring cease-fire and the release of all hostages,” Biden said. “It’s time for this war to end and for the day after to begin.” The president said Hamas’ forces have taken a major hit but stopped short of calling for the terror group’s removal from power in Gaza.
Israel’s version: The speech took place just after Shabbat started in Israel, with many members of Israel’s government unable to respond or even watch it. In a brief statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office hinted that Biden mischaracterized some of the details in the proposal approved by Israel. But the statement did not specifically name Biden or refer to his speech.
Bonus: Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke on Sunday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli war cabinet Member Benny Gantz. Blinken also discussed the proposal with the Saudi, Emirati, Turkish, Jordanian, Egyptian and Qatari foreign ministers.
coming soon
Netanyahu accepts invitation to speak before joint session of Congress
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an invitation, extended by Democratic and Republican leadership last week, to address a joint session of Congress in the near future, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov and Emily Jacobs report. “I am excited for the privilege to represent Israel before the two houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to kill us before the American people and the entire world,” Netanyahu said on Saturday.
Signatories: The prime minister’s invitation, signed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), noted that “Congress was proud to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog” last year to mark 75 years of friendship between the U.S. and Israel.
Content: “Less than three months later, the horrific attacks of October 7 shocked the world and forced your nation into a fight for its very existence,” the letter reads. “We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability.”
Date TBD: A source in Johnson’s office told JI that the House speaker welcomes the news that Netanyahu has accepted the invitation and is coordinating with all parties on next steps. They have yet to set a date for the address, according to Netanyahu’s office.
Schumer’s struggle: Schumer delayed signing the invitation to Netanyahu, facing pressure from some legislators who favored the move as well as opponents of such an offer within the Democratic Party, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and others who have said they would boycott the speech.
on the hill
House to vote on sanctioning International Criminal Court officials this week
The House is set to vote this week on legislation to sanction the International Criminal Court and its officials over their pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli officials, House leaders announced Friday, days after the Biden administration announced it wouldn’t support such a step, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What to expect: While lawmakers had been working to build a strong bipartisan consensus on a response to the ICC, with legislation that could pass both chambers and be signed into law, the administration’s announcement likely puts that goal out of reach. This week’s vote is now likely to be yet another divisive vote for Democrats reluctant to put themselves publicly at odds with the administration’s position on Israel.
Democratic positioning: The sanctions bill, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), is co-sponsored by more than 60 Republicans; it has no Democratic co-sponsors. At least some Democrats are likely to support it, however — 19 signed a letter to the administration on Thursday calling on the White House to “consult with Congress to immediately impose sanctions against the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and any other officials who have demonstrated undue bias in their actions.”
About the bill: The bill, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act — copying the court’s own acronym — would impose sanctions on any individual who has “engaged in or otherwise aided any effort by the International Criminal Court to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute” current or former U.S. officials or officials from any U.S. ally nation, as well as anyone who has in any way assisted those efforts, anyone acting on behalf of anyone involved in such investigations and immediate family members of all such individuals.
down fifth avenue
Celebrations out, but passion still in as New Yorkers march in Israel Day Parade
As tens of thousands of Israel supporters dressed in blue and white danced in the New York streets on Sunday afternoon — and hundreds more waved Israeli flags on parade floats, together singing “Am Yisrael Chai” — the annual parade and show of Jewish pride that takes place along Fifth Avenue seemed typical at first glance. But this year, at the normally festive parade, reminders were everywhere that Israel is at war in Gaza and more than 100 hostages are still in Hamas captivity, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
Bring them home: From 57th Street to 73rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, fliers featuring photographs of the hostages and the words “kidnapped by Hamas” lined Fifth Avenue. Hundreds of marchers, including the families of hostages who flew in from Israel — including Noam Safir, 20, whose grandfather, Shlomo Mantzur, is one of the hostages — sported T-shirts that read “Bring them home,” while chanting those words.
Somber tone: Security was heavy, with police helicopters and drones buzzing overhead as police dogs and hundreds of officers patrolled the area. The name of this year’s parade reflected a more somber tone: the “Celebrate Israel Parade” was now “Israel Day on Fifth.” This was meant “to emphasize in a respectful and dignified manner, that this year is different, but that our passion for Israel remains stronger than ever before,” Howard Pollack, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s parade director, told eJP.
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
Worthy Reads
A Felon’s Second Term: New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker considers what he says are the seismic political implications of former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. “Whatever rules Americans thought were in place are now being rewritten by Donald J. Trump, the once and perhaps future president who has already shattered many barriers and precedents. The notion that 34 felonies is not automatically disqualifying and a convicted criminal can be a viable candidate for commander in chief upends two and a half centuries of assumptions about American democracy. And it raises fundamental questions about the limits of power in a second term, should Mr. Trump be returned to office. If he wins, it means he will have survived two impeachments, four criminal indictments, civil judgments for sexual abuse and business fraud, and a felony conviction. Given that, it would be hard to imagine what institutional deterrents could discourage abuses or excesses.” [NYTimes]
Cairo Concern: In The Hill, Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department special adviser on Iran, suggests that the Biden administration take a tougher approach to Egypt as it attempts to wind down the Israel-Hamas war. “Cairo is squandering a golden opportunity to play an instrumental role in the current Gaza crisis. The decision to join South Africa in its International Court of Justice case, and unhelpful statements and resolutions coming from Egypt’s permanent representative at the United Nations, do not reassure the Israelis. It is obvious the Egyptians are trying to save face and distract attention from their longstanding game in Gaza, where it told both Washington and Jerusalem that the situation was under control, even as it looked the other way as Hamas dug tunnels and smuggled weapons. Washington must have a tough conversation with Cairo and, if necessary, publicly call it out for its unhelpful role. Blinken’s comments in the House are a start, but the Biden administration needs to drive home the message.” [TheHill]
Gallant’s Goalposts: In The New York Times, political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin profiles Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, weighing whether his acts of defiance against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau have the ability to influence the country’s direction. “Israel is facing a stark choice about its future, and Mr. Gallant stands to play a critical role in the path it takes. Does he represent a genuine alternative to the populist leadership that is threatening to turn Israel into a pariah state, as he has seemed to in these key moments? Or, as his track record also suggests, does he in fact represent the status quo? Many Israeli Jews hope Mr. Gallant will push Israel toward this alternate path. The course of the war will also determine which path Israel eventually takes. On Friday, President Biden said he had endorsed a “comprehensive new proposal” by Israel for a cease-fire and hostage release, although the prospects for the plan are uncertain, as are the possible consequences of Biden’s proposals for the stability of Netanyahu’s coalition.” [NYTimes]
Ivies’ New Values: Princeton University junior Alexandra Orbuch writes in Tablet about the corrupted values at elite colleges. “Education — especially an Ivy League education — involves acquiring values and priorities that will carry over beyond the four years within the walls of any university. These values are meant to shape young students, who enter college in their late teen years and emerge as adults. Being an adult means internalizing that actions have consequences and that accountability is vital for the functioning of civil society. On campuses across the country, students are taking away a very different message — a message of entitlement. You can interfere with the learning of your fellow students, trespass on private property, and blatantly disobey direct orders without fear of serious repercussions. In fact, if you double down on the path of obstinacy, intimidation, and harassment, the world will accede to your demands.” [Tablet]
Around the Web
Buzz Cut: Sally Buzbee stepped down as executive editor of the Washington Post, and will be replaced by former Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Matt Murray. The paper has faced significant financial pressure, losing $77 million over the past year, amid scrutiny over the quality and credibility of some of its reporting.
Intercept Ire: Internal tensions at The Intercept are pushing the nonprofit newsroom to a breaking point, as staff plead with the site’s board to fire its CEO and chief strategy officer; The Intercept is expected to run out of money by early next year.
Hogan’s Not a Hero: Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair, declined to say if the RNC will support former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s bid for Senate in Maryland after the Republican called on Americans to respect the verdict against the former president.
Cuellar Targeted: Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who is facing an ethics investigation, was added to the GOP’s list of top House Democratic targets; last month, the Justice Department charged Cuellar and his wife with accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled oil and gas company and a Mexican bank.
In Treatment: Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee (D-TX) announced she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing treatment.
Banner Bluster: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) denounced anti-Israel activists on Fire Island who tore down a banner honoring the New York congressman over his support for Israel.
Rapping Iran: A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Reps. Young Kim (R-CA), David Trone (D-MD), Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) is putting forward legislation to sanction Iran over the recent prosecution of rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was sentenced to death for his music, which focused on the anti-government movement and Women, Life, Freedom campaign.
Man of the Moment: Vanity Fair spotlights Roger Carstens, the Biden administration’s special envoy for hostage negotiations.
Sun Valley Roster: Shari Redstone, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, David Zaslav, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin, University of Florida President Ben Sasse, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Friedman and Alex Karp are among those invited to the upcoming annual Sun Valley retreat hosted by Allen & Co. Govs. Wes Moore, Josh Shapiro and Gretchen Whitmer, respectively of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Michigan, were also invited to attend, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
Public Square: Bill Ackman plans to take Pershing Square public as soon as next year, selling a stake in the company in a funding round that is expected to value Pershing Square at $10.5 billion.
Encampment Returns: Anti-Israel activists at Columbia University returned to the school’s South Lawn during alumni weekend to reconstruct the encampment that was taken down last month.
Headhunter Holdup: The Financial Times reports on the additional scrutiny facing recent college graduates as employers consider students’ involvement in campus anti-Israel activism when making hiring decisions.
Proper Burial: The recently identified remains of a Jewish-American soldier killed in France during the Battle of Cherbourg in 1944, which were originally buried in a mass grave alongside the bodies of dozens of Nazi soldiers, will be reinterred in the American cemetery in Normandy later this month through Operation Benjamin.
Arms Show: France banned Israeli defense companies from appearing at the upcoming Eurosatory defense show in Paris later this month, citing the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Hadids Weigh In: Models Gigi and Bella Hadid are donating $1 million to Palestinian-linked organizations, $250,000 of which will go to the embattled U.N. Relief and Works Agency.
Blow to ANC: South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party lost its majority for the first time since winning in the first post-apartheid elections 30 years ago.
Museum Damage: The Israel Museum in Jerusalem sustained light damage after a fire broke out in the nearby Valley of the Cross.
On the Ground: Actor Michael Douglas is in Israel on a solidarity mission; on Sunday, he visited communities in Israel’s south devastated by the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
Remains ID’d: The IDF said it identified the remains of Kibbutz Nir Oz resident Dolev Yehud, who had previously been thought to have been taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7.
Not Ready to Eat: U.K. sandwich chain Pret a Manger canceled plans to open dozens of stores across Israel, citing the ongoing war.
Risky Business: A Washington Post investigation found that editorial leaders of the Grayzone website have received funding from both Iranian and Russian state-run news agencies.
Mexican Milestone: Claudia Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election on Sunday; Sheinbaum, who will be the country’s first Jewish and first female president, has distanced herself from her Jewish roots over the course of the campaign.
Maldives Ban: The government of the Maldives is moving forward with a plan to ban Israeli passport holders from traveling to the island nation.
Captivity Chronicle: The Washington Post interviewed released Israeli hostage Moran Stella Yanai, who was kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival, about her time in captivity.
What Lies Beneath: Bloomberg spotlights the field of muography, which is increasingly being used by Israeli military physicists to study the topography of underground tunnels.
He’s Back: Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad filed to run in the upcoming presidential election to replace Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month; Ahmadinejad is likely to be disqualified by the country’s Guardian Council.
Cake Concern: Iran and Niger reportedly inked a $56 million deal that would see the African nation sell 300 tons of yellowcake uranium to the Islamic republic.
Free Man: CBS News’ “60 Minutes” interviewed Emad Shargi, an Iranian-American businessman who was imprisoned in Iran for five years.
Oil Prices: OPEC+ agreed Sunday to extend crude oil production cuts into next year, “a deal that likely signals oil prices will remain elevated through the 2024 presidential election.”
Mazal Tov: Rupert Murdoch married retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova over the weekend at his Bel Air, Calif., estate; the marriage is the media mogul’s fifth.
Remembering: Former Israeli Foreign Minister David Levy died at 86. Israeli writer Yael Dayan, the last surviving child of Moshe Dayan, died at 85.
Pic of the Day
A group of Chabad campus shluchot traveled to Israel last week for the Chabad on Campus International convention, which was moved to Israel this year in a show of support; more than 150 shluchot attended the convening.
Birthdays
Gold Glove-winning center fielder for the New York Mets, Harrison Bader turns 30…
Founding director of AJC’s Berlin office, he later served as council chair at Kendal on Hudson, Eugene L. DuBow turns 92… Longtime San Fernando Valley (Calif.) resident, Richard J. Munitz turns 86… Alice Heyman… Chair and co-founder of the World Economic Forum and its sister organization, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, Hilde Schwab turns 78… Attorney, author and 2024 candidate for Congress, Jan Schneider turns 77… Tel Aviv-based attorney who serves as an overseas representative to the French parliament representing the southern Mediterranean region, Daphna Poznanski-Benhamou turns 74… First lady of the United States, Jill Biden turns 73… Retired director for legislative strategy, policy and government affairs at AIPAC, Ester Kurz… Professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he heads its program in Judezmo (or Ladino) studies, David Monson Bunis turns 72… President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston from 2007 until 2021, Eric S. Rosengren turns 67… Chief cantor of Vienna, Austria’s Israelitische Kultusgemeinde since 1992, lyrical tenor, Shmuel Barzilai turns 67… Rabbi at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles since 1987, he became senior rabbi in 2003, Steve Leder turns 64… Racquetball player, he won two World Championships and 10 Canadian Championships, now an advertising account executive in Winnipeg, Sherman Greenfeld turns 62… Retired U.S. Navy rear admiral now serving as White House National Security communications advisor, John F. Kirby turns 61… Member of the British Parliament for the Conservative Party from 2001 until last week, Jonathan Djanogly turns 59… Founding member of the band Phish, Michael Eliot Gordon turns 59… Chairwoman of Azrieli Group, she serves on the boards of both the Weizmann Institute and Tel Aviv University, Danna Azrieli Hakim turns 57… U.S. District judge for the Southern District of New York, Judge Ronnie Abrams turns 56… CEO of Ridgeback Communications, Andrew Samuel Weinstein… Executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, Jason Moss… Actress and model best known for her role as Nicole Walker on the NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” Arianne Zucker turns 50… Los Angeles-based PR consultant at Winning Progressive, Eric M. Schmeltzer… Major gifts officer at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, Lauren Becker… Senior director of experiential marketing at the International Rescue Committee, Sophie Oreck… Chief political officer at Israel on Campus Coalition, Brandon Beigler… D.C.-based reporter at The Wall Street Journal covering immigration policy, enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security, Michelle Hackman…