Worthy Reads

Hamas and the Holocaust:The New York Times’ Ross Douthat weighs in on comparisons between the Holocaust and Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks. “With Hamas’s attacks, the story seemed like it might be simpler: Here were atrocities against Jews carried out with seemingly genocidal zeal; here was a case where [writer and cleric Richard John] Neuhaus’s formulation seemed immediately relevant; here was an opportunity to emphasize the necessity of historical remembrance. But along with that immediate reaction there was a different one, an indifferent or even hostile response to any invocation of memory on Israel’s behalf, and with it a revelation for many liberal Jews about how much the left has changed since the 1990s. The issue isn’t just those far-left activists who seemed to sympathize outright with Hamas. It’s a broader progressive disinclination to assign antisemitism a particularly important place among the evils of the world — at least not relative to ‘settler colonialism’ and other constructs that would place Israel rather than Hamas in the dock.” [NYTimes]

Kissinger the Idealist: In The Wall Street Journal, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reflects on his friendship with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died last week at 100. “If realism is a doctrine of taking the world as it is, Henry was ultimately an idealist. He used realism, informed by deep research, to understand what people and leaders wanted. He always started by asking the other side to explain its goals. He sized up the world frankly, which often led observers to mistake him for a pessimist. But he thought that confronting the truth is the only way to solve problems. He usually told the other side exactly what he wanted and worked hard to make his objective inevitable. He was slow and methodical, considering every step over and over. But when a breakthrough occurred, he moved quickly to seize the moment. Diplomacy is an art of patience and speed, listening and telling, and he was the master.” [WSJ]

Hostages’ Fate: In the Liberal Patriot, Daniel Silverberg suggests how the Biden administration and Congress can best operate to achieve the release of the remaining hostages being held in Gaza. “While the complexities of hostage recovery are sadly familiar — agonizing uncertainty, endless search for pressure points on the hostage takers, painful coordination among parties with conflicting agendas — what’s different in this case is fear that the Gaza hostages’ fate will be subsumed in the broader Israeli-Palestine debate. These families are not only fighting a well-worn battle to keep attention on their loved ones — something with which the families of U.S. hostages in Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Russia are all too familiar — they must also wage an unparalleled campaign to ensure policymakers prioritize U.S. hostage recovery amidst conflicting perspectives on what’s happening on the ground in Gaza.” [LiberalPatriot]

What’s Next: In Foreign Affairs, Lina Khatib considers what interests are at play for Arab nations in a post-Hamas Gaza. “[The Israel-Hamas war] is driving Arab states toward a more unified public position on the Israel-Palestine conflict. By the time Israel struck the Jabalya refugee camp at the end of October, the response from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE had become almost uniform, with all strongly condemning the attack and calling for a cease-fire. This seeming unity, however, hides the fact that each Arab country’s approach to the Hamas-Israel war is primarily driven by concerns over its own particular priorities. This is especially the case for the ‘Big Five’ Arab powers: Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. As the war in Gaza continues, these countries are using their own diplomatic pressure points to shape the conflict to their advantage and to achieve individual priorities. If they could coordinate their approaches, however, they would have a better chance of obtaining an outcome to the conflict that would benefit them all: an Israeli-Palestinian peace process that they could help broker and a better strategy to counter Iran.” [ForeignAffairs]

Communal Chasm: In The Forward, the Shalom Hartman Institute’s Yehuda Kurtzer opines on the effects of the Israel-Hamas war on the organized American Jewish community. “I see two clear political realignments that are operating in tandem. The first is that the messy mainstream of American Jews is energized anew toward identification with Israel and the Jewish people, expressing that identification with levels of belonging that represent a reversal of decades of assimilation and decline, and coalescing back into a big tent. The second is a real rupture between the Jewish left and the rest of the Jewish community to which it was once attached, and its coalescence into a separate tent of its own. When I talk about the messy mainstream, what I mean is the politically and religiously liberal majority of American Jews, who have a wide variety of observance and affiliation rates. It is messy because this group exhibits deep disagreements about the value and meaning of boundaries between Jews and non-Jews, and tends to behave and practice Judaism in ways that challenge the very existence of such boundaries.” [Forward]