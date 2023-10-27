👋

Five years ago today, an armed white nationalist walked into a Pittsburgh synagogue that was just starting its Saturday morning Shabbat service and began shooting. Eleven people were killed in the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, the most deadly antisemitic act in American history. Today, members of the Jewish community in the tight-knit Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill will gather to commemorate that horrible day and the lives lost, reports Jewish Insider Washington correspondent Gabby Deutch.

This anniversary, already a difficult day for a grieving community, comes less than three weeks after Hamas’ deadly terrorist attacks in Israel that have deeply affected Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

“There’s deep sadness about what we saw in Israel, and I think deep sadness at what is happening in response,” said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, a community-building organization created after the shooting. “I think the community unfortunately knows what it’s like to come together in moments of horror and sadness, and I think it’s done that. I wish we didn’t have to again. I wish we didn’t have to be practiced at it.”

Squirrel Hill has this week faced troubling antisemitic incidents related to the situation in Israel. At least three families woke up on Thursday to find their “I Stand With Israel” yard signs vandalized. One had the word “NO” scrawled over the text in bright red, while on the others the word “Israel” had been crossed out and covered with the word “Gaza.” Someone spray painted “Free Palestine” on a wall outside a local public school with a large Jewish population. Read more here.

In Washington, National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby responded forcefully to a question about the Biden administration’s skepticism over the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry’s casualty count. “What’s harsh,” Kirby said, “is the way Hamas is using people as human shields. What’s harsh is taking a couple of hundred hostages and leaving families anxious, waiting, and worrying to figure out where their loved ones are. What’s harsh is dropping in on a music festival and slaughtering a bunch of young people just trying to enjoy an afternoon. I can go on and on. That’s what’s harsh. That is what’s harsh.”

Reiterating comments made earlier in the week, Kirby acknowledged that the casualty count was likely to mount in the coming days, “because that’s what war is. It’s brutal. It’s ugly. It’s messy.” Kirby noted that the White House is “in close contact with our Israeli counterparts to do everything we can to help them minimize the risk to civilians that are in harm’s way.”

“It would be helpful if Hamas would let them leave — leave their homes, leave the — leave areas, not shelter in tunnels underneath their houses and in hospitals,” Kirby continued. “And let them get out — let them get out of Gaza if they want to leave. We know that there are thousands waiting to leave Gaza writ large. And Hamas is preventing them from doing it. That is what is harsh.”

Kirby doubled down on the Biden administration’s refusal to rely on numbers provided by Hamas’ Health Ministry. “I don’t need to tell you how to do your jobs,” he told reporters, “but if you’re going to report casualty figures out of Gaza, I would frankly recommend you don’t choose numbers put out by an organization that’s run by a terrorist organization.”