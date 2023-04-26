Worthy Reads

💰 Campaign Intrigue: Puck’s Teddy Schleifer looks at the role that President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg could play, as speculation mounts over who will be appointed the campaign’s national finance chair and director. “Several Biden allies predicted the campaign would forgo a single chair and split responsibilities between [Chris] Korge and a few co-chairs. Still, a big name in a [J.B.] Pritzker-like role could help to secure financial commitments from the ultra deep-pocketed donors that Biden needs. The closest person in that capacity could be Katzenberg, a Hollywood mogul who has the gravitas in fundraising circles from a decade or two in the trenches, and who on Tuesday was named one of the campaign’s half dozen co-chairs. I’m told that Katzenberg also made a round of phone calls to many top Democratic fundraisers over the weekend to get other bundlers excited. In some ways, Katzenberg has ascended beyond just being a mere N.F.C. chair: The Biden team feels the decision to make Katzenberg a co-chair — on par with incumbent U.S. senators and governors — shows just how involved the fundraising hero is going to be in all facets of the campaign, not just bundling.” [Puck]

⚖️ Day in Court: In The New York Times, Beth Kissileff, whose husband survived the 2018 Tree of Life attack, takes a position against the use of the death penalty as the trial of the synagogue shooter begins in Pittsburgh. “There is a Hebrew expression used for people killed specifically because they are Jews: ‘Hashem yikom damam,’ meaning ‘may God avenge their blood.’ This, to me, means that it is in the divine realm, not the human one, where justice will be served. I do not believe an earthbound court has the right to administer such divine justice. Jews believe in the sanctity of life, even removing blood from any meat we eat because we believe blood is the life force. And all human life is said to encompass a whole world. Jewish practice as I understand it does not — outside of self-defense — allow humans to take the lives of other humans. Not even the life of a murderer whose guilt is beyond doubt. The families of many of the victims have said they feel differently. Jews are rarely unified in their approach to thorny issues, and I respect that those families are entitled to their understanding.” [NYTimes]

↔️ Shifting Sands:The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman charts Israel’s political shift, dating back to its pre-state days, and considers what’s ahead as the Jewish state celebrates 75 years since its founding. “Once upon a time in Israel, the left-wing majority knew how to lead and the right-wing minority knew when to hold fire. The combination produced a state worthy of its miraculous creation. Now, as Israel’s third generation beckons, the roles are reversed and neither side is content. The right struggles to consolidate control; will its flailing only tighten the no longer subtle restraints on its power? The left convinces itself that the greatest danger to Israel is the majority of its fellow citizens; will it ever accede, like Jabotinsky and Begin did for a time, to a different kind of Jewish state? Only Mr. Netanyahu keeps his eyes fixed on Iran rather than internal squabbles. Increasingly it seems that he must solidify the state and redeem the revolution or be devoured in its wake.” [WSJ]

⛰️ Steep Climb:Fortune’s Anne Sraders looks at the failed effort by Elliott Bisnow, Brett Leve, Jeff Rosenthal, and Jeremy Schwartz to build Summit Powder Mountain, an exclusive, eco-friendly ski resort in Utah. “The founders had always seen the Summit Series mission as bigger than a string of epic gatherings, they explained. They were building a community of people who wanted to fix the world’s ills by creating businesses that gave back. They were collecting people who accepted the Summit mantra “Make no small plans” as a personal creed. They needed a year-round home, and this literal summit could be it. They just needed $40 million to buy the mountain. The group’s plans for Summit Powder Mountain—already the largest ski resort in the United States by skiable acreage—were anything but small. The young men, in partnership with two venture capitalists, laid out a utopian vision of a ‘new urbanist’ community, peopled with tech-industry wunderkinds, showbiz and sports stars, and “the billionaire set.” It was to be a place where big, world-changing, philanthropic ideas would be hatched.” [Fortune]

🍷 Wine Time:MIT Technology Review’s Whitney Bauck spotlights Manhattan winemaker Latif Jiji, who produces dozens of bottles a year after planting a grapevine in his backyard in the 1970s. “Jiji’s earliest memories of wine date back to his childhood home in Basra, Iraq. In a majority-Muslim country where Muslims weren’t allowed to sell alcohol, it wasn’t unusual for Jewish families like his to make their own, and Jiji still remembers the ‘wonderful’ scent of his family’s red wine. ‘We had a barrel near our kitchen, and every time I passed by, I’d open it and sniff a little bit,’ he says. ‘It really was the best wine I ever tasted.’ Jiji left Iraq at 20 to attend college in America. He spent his first three semesters at Hope College in Holland, Michigan, before transferring to MIT in 1949. ‘Things were going wild with the partition of Palestine,’ he says. Admission to Hope was crucial to his ability to get to the United States, without which, he says, his whole life would have been different. ‘I don’t celebrate my birthday — I celebrate the day I arrived in America,’ he says.” [MITTechReview]



👩 Notes on Loss: In the Times of Israel, Tali Dee, whose mother and two sisters were killed in a terror attack earlier this month, reflects on the first Yom Hazikaron — Israel’s Memorial Day — since their deaths. “Sometimes what happened to us hits me, and then I can’t function. And then at other times I’m sort of removed from it, not believing that this is really my life. And there is no solace for this. This hole cannot be fixed. These days, it’s hard to believe in the resurrection of the dead. Everyone continues. The sun carries on shining, and people post normal statuses about normal things. But I stay behind. I don’t want photos that will document the fact that I’m growing up, but Maia and Rina aren’t. In three years I will be older than Maia. How is this even possible? Even people who have experienced loss, have not experienced this triple loss at once. And I’m afraid of this loss. Afraid of the longing. Afraid of the sadness. Afraid to give birth without my mother.” [TOI]