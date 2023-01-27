Worthy Reads

👨 All About Abramovich: The Wall Street Journal looks at Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich’s weakening attempts to act as a middleman in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as pressure on his assets increases after he was sanctioned last year by the U.K. and EU for allegedly benefiting from close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Mr. Abramovich has met with Mr. Putin in person, and has had several phone calls with the Russian leader since the start of the war, according to people close to Mr. Abramovich and the Kremlin. He also has a direct line to Mr. Putin’s chief of staff, Anton Vaino. Mr. Abramovich takes the Ukrainian point of view directly to Mr. Putin, according to the people, and then conveys the Kremlin’s views directly to Kyiv. He helps with smaller prisoner exchanges every few weeks. Mr. Abramovich’s motivation is often in question among Western officials who see it as a naked attempt to get sanctions lifted. The people close to him said he is obsessed with saving lives and making conditions better in Ukraine. He has applied a similar zeal to other humanitarian projects, and reaped political dividends. He has given around half a billion dollars to Jewish charities and Holocaust memorials. He pumped millions into regenerating Chukotka, a desolate region in the Russian Arctic where he was governor for eight years, an act that sparked a baby boom in the area. As a result of his efforts, he enjoyed strong political support in Israel, where he holds citizenship. His work in Chukotka kept him in good standing with Mr. Putin.” [WSJ]

🖼️ Nuance and Nazis:The New York Times’ Nina Siegal delves into issues surrounding a new exhibit at the Resistance Museum in Amsterdam, which seeks to provide a more nuanced look at Dutch experiences of World War II, but has been accused of downplaying both heroism and sin. “Some visitors, including survivors of the Holocaust and descendants of resisters, were upset that the experiences of Dutch Nazis were explored alongside those of Dutch Jews who had been deported and murdered in death camps. One juxtaposition presents a short profile of Hannie Schaft, a resister, next to one of Emil Rühl, a Nazi agent. Schaft, a law student with red hair, joined an armed resistance unit that sabotaged German military operations and shot Nazis. Rühl, an agent with the intelligence and surveillance arm of the Reich, spent months hunting down the ‘girl with the red hair’ and finally caught Schaft, who was sentenced to death and shot.’ Jalda Rebling, whose aunt was the Jewish resister Janny Brilleslijper and whose mother, Rebekka, was also a resistance member — the two women were among the last people to see Anne Frank alive — described the exhibition as a scandal.’” [NYTimes]

📰 Beyond the News: The New Yorker’s Clare Malone profilesWashington Post CEO and publisher Fred Ryan, in a look at the changes the paper is undergoing as it begins laying off staff. “But Ryan has framed the layoffs not as a cost-cutting measure but as a move to transform the paper into a more competitive entity. Part of the strategy, he told me, is to reach readers on topics beyond hard news. A ‘learning’ Ryan said he’d had during the covid era is that readers ’want some diversions.’ He pointed to the Post’s new Well+Being section as proof that the paper is trying to give the people what they want…Most Post staffers who I spoke with tended to agree that the paper was in need of better strategic planning. Even unpopular moves like shuttering the Sunday print magazine—which won a National Magazine Award in 2020—were seen as defensible business decisions by some… Ryan said that hiring will focus on areas like tech, climate, and health, among others. By the end of the year, he went on, the Post will be as large as or larger than it is now. In addition to the new wellness section, he has touted the Post’s expanded climate coverage and new editorial hubs in London and Seoul. To some, these changes feel like building out newsroom infrastructure, not implementing innovative new business models.’” [NewYorker]

🪖 On the Border: In Tablet magazine, Dave Schenker, Taube senior fellow and director of the Program on Arab Politics at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, weighs the efficacy of the massive U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). “With nearly 10,000 troops from 48 nations, UNIFIL’s presence in south Lebanon represents the densest concentration of peacekeepers per square kilometer in the world. Forty-five years after this “interim” force was deployed, the Israel-Lebanon border region remains precarious, and UNIFIL peacekeepers are increasingly threatened… Given its deficiencies, a compelling argument could be made to scrap UNIFIL entirely. Washington could do so simply by vetoing the organization’s mandate renewal this summer — as the Pompeo State Department nearly did. Notwithstanding its shortcomings, however, Israel continues to support the persistence of UNIFIL, believing that the so-called tripartite mechanism, the maritime task force, and the continued presence of some peacekeepers along the frontier may be useful in deescalating tensions. While the administration may not be able to dispense with UNIFIL, it’s time to downsize the deployment so its size is commensurate with the limited access the organization has in south Lebanon. It will take some heavy diplomatic lifting for Washington to right-size this self-perpetuating interim U.N. bureaucracy, but the effort will be worth it.” [Tablet]



🪖 Be Prepared: Washington Post columnist David Ignatius takes a look at this week’s massive U.S.-Israeli military exercise, involving all the weapons systems needed for an assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities. “U.S. and Israeli military officials would not confirm officially that Juniper Oak was planned with Iran as a potential target. But that has been an open secret ever since the two countries began organizing the exercise in November…In the nuclear realm, deterrence is the essence of good strategy. And that’s the baseline for assessing this week’s rehearsal for a military attack on Iran. President Biden has said the United States will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and that he would use force as a ‘last resort’ to stop Tehran from going nuclear. This week’s exercises makes that U.S. threat a little more credible — and, if the logic of deterrence holds, reduces the likelihood of an actual conflict. That’s the theory, at least. What Juniper Oak suggested was that a military action, if it ever came, would likely be massive.” [WashPost]