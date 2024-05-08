Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on today’s House hearings on antisemitism in K-12 schools and D.C.’s response to The George Washington University encampment, and talk to congressional lawmakers about the U.S. delay of weapons transfers to Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt, Sen. Joni Ernst and Kevin McCarthy.

On the heels of two blockbuster hearings with university presidents, and amid an expansive ongoing investigation into antisemitism on college campuses, the House is set to turn its attention today to how officials in Washington, D.C., have responded to the ongoing anti-Israel protest encampment on The George Washington University’s campus, as well as K-12 schools, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Rep. James Comer’s (R-KY), who chairs the House Oversight Committee, scheduled a hearing on the D.C. government’s handling of the GW encampment, which was finally taken down this morning after repeated public requests from GW’s administration. The Oversight Committee called D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Pamela Smith, the district’s chief of police, to testify.

Around 3 a.m. this morning, D.C. police began clearing the encampment and made arrests, according to authorities. The D.C. police department said in a statement that “a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest” led to the police action. Big picture: Today’s congressional oversight hearing likely played a role in forcing Bowser’s hand.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, visited the encampment on Tuesday and met with Jewish students at GW Hillel, describing the scene as “shocking” and “reprehensible.” He said that political leaders across the spectrum need to offer “full-throated condemnation,” that Congress should consider cutting off federal funding to universities where antisemitism is running rampant and that Bowser needs to take action.

Daines also suggested the encampments could be a political wedge issue. “This should not be a partisan issue. And sadly it seems it’s mostly the Republicans who are condemning the actions of these encampments,” Daines alleged. “I wish there were strong bipartisan condemnation, but if we don’t see the bipartisan condemnation, I think it will turn into a political issue.”

Separately, the House Education and the Workforce Committee’s subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education is holding a hearing today with public school officials from New York City, Berkeley, Calif., and Montgomery County, Md., on antisemitism in their districts. An attorney from the American Civil Liberties Union is also set to testify.

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL), the subcommittee chair, told JI on Monday that Jewish students, faculty and employees “don’t feel safe right now” and that he plans to press the leaders on what they’re doing to ensure Jewish students’ safety. “What we’re seeing is there’s been no consequences,” Bean said. “We have to hold people accountable, and right now our biggest power is shining the spotlight.”

Bean said that some have claimed that ongoing antisemitic incidents on college campuses have their origins in primary and secondary education, where “these kids are being taught to hate, the teachers are teaching the hate — so let’s go to the roots and see where the trail leads.” New York City schools face a lawsuit over antisemitism, while Berkeley’s school district is being investigated by the Department of Education. Read the full story here.



Elsewhere in Washington, the Biden administration was expected to issue a report today on Israel’s compliance with U.S. humanitarian aid efforts and international law, amid ongoing intense debate over Israel aid on Capitol Hill. Any finding that Israel is not in compliance could prompt penalties, including the possible suspension of U.S. aid.

But that report is now delayed for an uncertain period of time. Lawmakers who had been driving forces for the policy say they don’t expect an extensive delay, however: Francesca Amodeo, a spokesperson for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), told JI that Van Hollen “has been assured the report is forthcoming.”

The administration is facing significant political pressures, in multiple directions.

Progressive Democrats have said repeatedly that they believe Israel to be in violation of U.S. law — which they believe the report will reflect — and they expect the administration to respond. On Tuesday, Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) and eight other Senate Democrats accused the administration of failing to apply U.S. humanitarian law to Israel over the course of years, and Israel of repeated gross violations of human rights.

Progressives are likely to use the report to push for conditions to or a suspension of U.S. aid to Israel, or to criticize the administration if the report finds Israel in compliance with U.S. aid provisions.

Meanwhile, Republicans are expressing anger over delays in arms transfers to Israel. Some have urged the administration to repeal the policy memo that mandates the new report. Pro-Israel Democrats have also said they oppose any effort to delay or suspend aid. Any effort to further penalize Israel would likely meet opposition from both groups.

In election news, Indiana state Sen. Mark Messmer comfortably defeated former Rep. John Hostettler (R-IN) by 19 points (39-20%) in the GOP primary for an open Indiana congressional seat — in a race where pro-Israel groups poured several million dollars to oppose Hostettler.

“Tonight, we succeeded in keeping a vocal anti-Israel candidate out of the Republican conference. This is a major victory for the RJC, the Jewish community, for all pro-Israel Americans, and for common sense,” Republican Jewish Coalition National Chairman Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement.