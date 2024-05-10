Good Friday morning.

Israeli singer Eden Golan will have a chance at Eurovision gold this weekend, after her performance of “Hurricane” at last night’s semifinals in Malmö, Sweden, advanced her to Saturday’s finals.

Golan, a 20-year-old Russian-Israeli singer who was selected earlier this year to represent Israel, has faced harassment and criticism since arriving in Malmö for the annual competition. For much of the week, Golan has been sequestered in her hotel amid anti-Israel demonstrations in the Swedish city.

At a press conference on Thursday, a journalist was met with jeers when he asked Golan if she thought her presence at the competition brought “risk and danger” to other participants, while Greek singer Marina Satti pretended to fall asleep on the dais while Golan addressed reporters at the same conference.

Yesterday, Finnish singer Käärijä, who came in second in last year’s Eurovision contest, issued an apology after facing blowback for appearing in a short video dancing with Golan.

Golan’s treatment in Malmö underscores the depths of tensions in Europe amid broader debates over Israel’s war against Hamas and efforts to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood.

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to recognize a Palestinian state in a vote this morning, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.

U.S. law states that Washington may not fund any U.N. bodies or the U.N. itself if those bodies recognize the Palestinian Authority as a state as long as it “does not have the internationally recognized attributes of statehood.” And the U.S. has put the law into action, stopping funding for UNESCO in 2011 after the body gave Palestinians full membership – though Congress waived the defunding in 2022.

Technically, U.N. Security Council approval is needed to grant full member status to the “State of Palestine,” currently an observer. The U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution to that effect last month.

Still, the resolution on the table would grant the Palestinians many of the rights and privileges granted only to members, according to a draft viewed by JI. Those rights include the ability to vote in high-level meetings and international conferences; the right to speak on agenda items not related to the Palestinians and the Middle East; the right to submit and cosponsor proposals and amendments; the right to raise procedural motions; and the right to be elected to committees.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan said earlier this week that the UNGA vote “goes against the U.N. Charter” – both procedurally, in that only the UNSC can recognize states, and substantially in that member states must be “peace-loving” – “and if it is authorized, I expect the U.S. to totally stop funding the U.N. and its institutions, as per American law.”

The Biden administration has been unwilling to consider defunding the U.N. in talks with Israeli officials, an Israeli diplomatic source told JI.

The situation is the worst of both worlds, another Israeli diplomatic source told JI, in that the Palestinians will get the trappings of statehood in the U.N., but there will not be consequences in the form of a U.S. defunding because the Palestinians still technically will not be fully recognized as a state.

“The path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are aware of the draft resolution and reiterate our concerns with any effort to extend certain benefits to entities when there are unresolved questions as to whether the Palestinians currently meet the criteria under the U.N. Charter. The United States is committed to intensifying its engagement…to advance a political settlement that will create a path to Palestinian statehood and membership in the United Nations.”

The State Department spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether Friday’s expected UNGA vote will trigger a spending freeze to the U.N.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) and 24 Republican co-sponsors submitted a bill called the “No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act” to amend U.S. law such that any upgrade to the Palestinian Authority’s U.N. status would trigger a withdrawal of American funding for the international organization. “The Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization are deeply flawed, plagued by corruption, and incite terrorism through the egregious ‘pay for slay program,'” Risch said. “This legislation will ensure taxpayer dollars are not used to give the PLO credibility.”

Across the pond, Spain, Ireland and other European states set a date to recognize Palestinian statehood: May 21, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The moves are part of an international trend of recognitions that Israel has been trying to stave off, as JI’s Lahav Harkov reported last week. Several Caribbean states have recently recognized a Palestinian state, including the Bahamas yesterday, as well as Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

And in the diplomatic space, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to extend Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog’s posting past the end of his tenure, which concludes in four months, according to Israel’s Channel 13. Erdan, who previously served simultaneously as ambassador to the U.S. and U.N., is reportedly a candidate to replace Herzog.