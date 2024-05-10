Daily Kickoff
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the break between center-left Democrats and the Biden administration over the halting of some weapons transfers to Israel, and report on an expected U.N. vote to recognize a Palestinian state. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Avi Shalev, Maggie Goodlander and Eden Golan.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: UF President Ben Sasse: Negotiations with ‘the people who happen to scream the loudest,’ are unwise; Israel, Ukraine fighting against the same ‘axis of evil,’ ambassador says; An Israeli survivor of the Holocaust and Oct. 7 says after the recent atrocities, we ‘held our heads high.’ Print the latest edition here.
Israeli singer Eden Golan will have a chance at Eurovision gold this weekend, after her performance of “Hurricane” at last night’s semifinals in Malmö, Sweden, advanced her to Saturday’s finals.
Golan, a 20-year-old Russian-Israeli singer who was selected earlier this year to represent Israel, has faced harassment and criticism since arriving in Malmö for the annual competition. For much of the week, Golan has been sequestered in her hotel amid anti-Israel demonstrations in the Swedish city.
At a press conference on Thursday, a journalist was met with jeers when he asked Golan if she thought her presence at the competition brought “risk and danger” to other participants, while Greek singer Marina Satti pretended to fall asleep on the dais while Golan addressed reporters at the same conference.
Yesterday, Finnish singer Käärijä, who came in second in last year’s Eurovision contest, issued an apology after facing blowback for appearing in a short video dancing with Golan.
Golan’s treatment in Malmö underscores the depths of tensions in Europe amid broader debates over Israel’s war against Hamas and efforts to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood.
The U.N. General Assembly is expected to recognize a Palestinian state in a vote this morning, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.
U.S. law states that Washington may not fund any U.N. bodies or the U.N. itself if those bodies recognize the Palestinian Authority as a state as long as it “does not have the internationally recognized attributes of statehood.” And the U.S. has put the law into action, stopping funding for UNESCO in 2011 after the body gave Palestinians full membership – though Congress waived the defunding in 2022.
Technically, U.N. Security Council approval is needed to grant full member status to the “State of Palestine,” currently an observer. The U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution to that effect last month.
Still, the resolution on the table would grant the Palestinians many of the rights and privileges granted only to members, according to a draft viewed by JI. Those rights include the ability to vote in high-level meetings and international conferences; the right to speak on agenda items not related to the Palestinians and the Middle East; the right to submit and cosponsor proposals and amendments; the right to raise procedural motions; and the right to be elected to committees.
Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan said earlier this week that the UNGA vote “goes against the U.N. Charter” – both procedurally, in that only the UNSC can recognize states, and substantially in that member states must be “peace-loving” – “and if it is authorized, I expect the U.S. to totally stop funding the U.N. and its institutions, as per American law.”
The Biden administration has been unwilling to consider defunding the U.N. in talks with Israeli officials, an Israeli diplomatic source told JI.
The situation is the worst of both worlds, another Israeli diplomatic source told JI, in that the Palestinians will get the trappings of statehood in the U.N., but there will not be consequences in the form of a U.S. defunding because the Palestinians still technically will not be fully recognized as a state.
“The path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are aware of the draft resolution and reiterate our concerns with any effort to extend certain benefits to entities when there are unresolved questions as to whether the Palestinians currently meet the criteria under the U.N. Charter. The United States is committed to intensifying its engagement…to advance a political settlement that will create a path to Palestinian statehood and membership in the United Nations.”
The State Department spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether Friday’s expected UNGA vote will trigger a spending freeze to the U.N.
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) and 24 Republican co-sponsors submitted a bill called the “No Official Palestine Entry (NOPE) Act” to amend U.S. law such that any upgrade to the Palestinian Authority’s U.N. status would trigger a withdrawal of American funding for the international organization. “The Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization are deeply flawed, plagued by corruption, and incite terrorism through the egregious ‘pay for slay program,'” Risch said. “This legislation will ensure taxpayer dollars are not used to give the PLO credibility.”
Across the pond, Spain, Ireland and other European states set a date to recognize Palestinian statehood: May 21, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The moves are part of an international trend of recognitions that Israel has been trying to stave off, as JI’s Lahav Harkov reported last week. Several Caribbean states have recently recognized a Palestinian state, including the Bahamas yesterday, as well as Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.
And in the diplomatic space, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to extend Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog’s posting past the end of his tenure, which concludes in four months, according to Israel’s Channel 13. Erdan, who previously served simultaneously as ambassador to the U.S. and U.N., is reportedly a candidate to replace Herzog.
doubling down
White House stands by plan to withhold arms to Israel over Rafah disagreement
The White House doubled down Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pronouncement that the U.S. will withhold sending certain weapons to Israel if the IDF mounts a major ground operation in Rafah, ignoring pressure from pro-Israel lawmakers, Israeli officials and Jewish advocacy groups who are urging Biden to reconsider, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Still true: Two top Biden national security officials briefed reporters to defend the announcement the president made in a CNN interview the day before, when he said the U.S. will not send Israel large unguided munitions if the IDF invades Rafah — while noting that Israel’s current targeted operations on the outskirts of Rafah have not yet crossed his red line.
Direct response: The Biden administration’s points seemed designed to respond to two frequent criticisms that had been mounted against Biden’s strategy: that withholding the weapons removes leverage on Hamas and weakens the odds of a hostage deal, and that entering Rafah is necessary to defeat the terrorist group, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed.
Success on the ground: “We want to see Israel defeat Hamas. We want to see Israel dismantle Hamas and prevent its ability to launch the terrorist attacks of Oct. 7 again. They’ve largely succeeded in that goal. As I said, Hamas could not launch the attack again today,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing.
Helping Hamas: The Biden administration made clear that the White House thinks an Israeli operation in Rafah would make Israel look bad on the world stage, worsening the chances for a hostage-for-cease-fire deal. “Because if I’m [Hamas leader] Mr. [Yahya] Sinwar, and I’m sitting down in my tunnel, that’s where he is, and I’m seeing innocent people falling victim to major significant combat operations in Rafah, then I have less and less incentive to want to come to the negotiating table and [make] a deal,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. “I can cast Israel in the worst possible way because of the way they’re behaving. And I can just say, ‘Well, clearly they’re not interested in a good faith way to get to a cease-fire, and look at what they’re doing inside Rafah.’ It just gives him more ammunition for his twisted narrative here.”
Facts on the ground: Ultimately, the White House spent Thursday backing up the pressure on Israel while asserting that the U.S. remains a steadfast supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself. “The arguments that somehow we’re walking away from Israel fly in the face of the facts,” said Kirby.
weapons worries
Center-left Democrats break with Biden over Israel arms threat
A growing number of center-left, pro-Israel Democrats broke with President Joe Biden on Thursday over his threat to fully cut offensive weapons transfers to Israel if it moves ahead with an operation in Rafah, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Emily Jacobs report. The administration has already frozen at least one delivery of weapons to Israel.
Undermining Israel’s ability: “We need to provide Israel with the unconditional security assistance it needs to defend itself and that demonstrates our unwavering support, particularly as Iran and its proxies escalate their attacks,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) told JI. “The administration should not do anything that undermines Israel’s ability to defeat Hamas and address mounting threats across the region.”
Empowering Hamas? Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he wants to see U.S. support for Israel continue. “I don’t know what the president meant. I haven’t seen what the actual operation in Rafah is, but I certainly hope that we’ll continue to provide support militarily and diplomatically that Israel needs to defend itself,” he said. Asked if he thinks the announcement will empower Hamas in negotiations, he said, “I am worried about any appearance of division between the United States and Israel. The bond should be unquestionable and unbreakable.”
Respecting Biden’s decisions: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who was quick to express his disagreement with Biden’s remarks, saying they are “deeply disappointing” and “demonstrates to Hamas that they’re winning the PR war,” told JI that he wouldn’t try to counteract the new Biden policy. “I’m not in a position to undermine the president,” Fetterman said. “He’s my president and I’ve always rejected any other members of my party talking about ‘uncommitted,’ or ‘abandon Biden’ or any of that stuff. That’s crazy, and if they deliver a Trump victory, they have to own it.”
in the race
Maggie Goodlander, Jake Sullivan’s wife and former White House official, running for Congress in New Hampshire
Maggie Goodlander, a former White House official and wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, has jumped into the likely competitive race for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The district, rated by the Cook Political Report as “Likely Democrat,” is currently held by retiring Rep. Annie Kuster (D-NH). Kuster chairs the center-left New Democrat Coalition.
Looking back:Earlier in her career, Goodlander served as a national security and foreign affairs adviser to former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), before going on to work for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). She was also a staffer for Rep. Tom Lantos (D-CA), the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, and an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves. While at Yale University, Goodlander conducted research fellowships in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Egypt, Syria and Libya.
Looking ahead: Goodlander faces stiff competition, including from Colin Van Ostern, a former member of New Hampshire’s state executive council who has endorsements from Kuster and a slew of current and former in-state officials. Van Ostern had raised $329,000 as of the end of March. Becky Whitley, a New Hampshire state senator, has also declared her candidacy. Goodlander’s time out of state could raise an early potential hurdle — records show she hasn’t voted in the district since 2008, although she reportedly moved back to New Hampshire before she announced her congressional run. She was an adjunct professor at the University of New Hampshire from 2019 to 2021.
scoop
Man convicted of manslaughter among Syracuse University anti-Israel protesters
A man convicted of manslaughter has been participating in an anti-Israel encampment in the middle of Syracuse University’s campus for more than a week, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider. Eural Warren Jr. was convicted of manslaughter in the first degree in 1996 when he beat a victim’s head with a firearm, causing multiple skull fractures, according to the New York State Department of Correctional Services website. (He was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm.)
Court documents: The victim was punched and knocked down by a second person, and died due to his injuries. Warren appealed the conviction in 1997, but was denied. According to court documents from his appeal, “Medical testimony established that the victim died from the cumulative effect of several skull fractures, only one of which was caused by the second assailant. [D]efendant’s conduct was an actual cause of death, in the sense that it forged a link in the chain of causes which actually brought about the death.” Warren was released from prison in 2013 after serving 17 years, records show. His LinkedIn shows him as the “CEO/Executive Director/Founder” of No Space For Hate since April 2023.
Unconnected to the school: The 49-year-old is unaffiliated with the upstate New York university, but several photos obtained by JI show him protesting and sleeping alongside students since the “Gaza solidarity encampment” overtook Syracuse’s campus on April 29. (On Tuesday, the encampment was directed by the administration to relocate off of the central quad to make room for graduation ceremonies; it was not shut down).
Student concerns: Warren’s criminal history came to light after a vocally pro-Israel female student alleged that, on several occasions, he photographed her and a friend passing by the encampment. “We were creeped out,” the student, who requested to remain anonymous to speak about a sensitive topic, told JI. “It wasn’t hard to find his name because he follows Syracuse’s Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace Instagram pages. Then we did a quick Google search and found out he’s a criminal,” she said.
in their shoes
Avi Shalev’s new book chronicles his time as the only Jew at an Arab Islamic college
At less than 100 words, the foreword to Avi Shalev’s book, The Only Jew in the Room, a chronicle of his two years studying at an Islamic college near the Green Line, is quite brief. In the foreword, Shalev, who retired from the IDF as a lieutenant colonel after 24 years, explains that the English translation of his book had been ready for publication in the first week of October 2023. “Then the horrific events of October 7 unfolded.” Dedicating the book to the victims of Hamas’ deadly assault on Israel, Shalev writes: “Israel is a country and a people forever changed, as are our hopes for a peaceful coexistence.” In an interview with Lianne Kolirin for Jewish Insider, Shalev said, “I spent 24 years trying to understand Palestinians and trying to present their narrative and their understanding and their point of view to the Israeli side.”
College pioneer: Such hopes form the basis of Shalev’s first book, whose subtitle is “Searching for Understanding in an Arab Islamic College.” It is a heartbreaking introduction to a book that seeks to navigate the cultural differences between the region’s Jewish and Muslim residents — and bridge the gaps between them. After retiring from the IDF in 2017, Shalev enrolled in the Al-Qasemi Academic College, an institute of Sharia and Islamic Studies in the Israeli-Arab town of Baqa el-Gharbia in the so-called “Triangle” region of Israel, home to many Arab Israelis. In doing so he became the only Jew ever to register and study there.
Dear diary: It was a move that shocked his friends and family, who questioned his decision and begged him to reconsider. Yet Shalev, 52, who had spent his career working in military intelligence, as well as serving in civil administration in the West Bank and Gaza, was steadfast. Once he embarked on his unusual journey, everyone wanted to hear about it — which is why he started writing a diary, which formed the basis of his book.
SUNDAY: Israeli agribusiness entrepreneur and real estate investor, he was chairman and owner of Carmel Agrexco, Gideon Bickel turns 80… World-renowned architect and master planner for the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan, Daniel Libeskind turns 78… Former member of the California State Senate for eight years, following six years as a member of the California State Assembly, Lois Wolk turns 78… Investigative reporter, Michael Isikoff turns 72… Former Washington correspondent for McClatchy and then the Miami Herald covering the Pentagon, James Martin Rosen turns 69… SVP and deputy general counsel at Delta Air Lines, Matthew Knopf turns 68… Professor at Emory University School of Law, he has published over 200 articles on law, religion and Jewish law, Michael Jay Broyde turns 60… Actress known for her role as Lexi Sterling on “Melrose Place,” she also had the lead role in many Lifetime movies, Jamie Michelle Luner turns 53… Founder of strategic communications and consulting firm Hiltzik Strategies, Matthew Hiltzik turns 52… Communications officer in the D.C. office of Open Society Foundations, Jonathan E. Kaplan… First-ever Jewish governor of Colorado, Jared Polis turns 49… Israeli pastry chef and parenting counselor, she is married to former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Gilat Ethel Bennett turns 47… Senior adviser at the Center for American Progress, Joshua Cohen… Senior writer at Forbes covering the intersection of technology and society, Alexandra S. Levine… Senior director of government affairs at BridgeBio, Amanda Schechter Malakoff… Civics outreach manager at Google, Erica Arbetter… Haifa-born actress and model, she is known for her lead roles in “The Giver,” “Goosebumps” and “Dumplin,’” Odeya Rush turns 27…