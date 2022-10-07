👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to cross-ticket voters in Pennsylvania who plan to cast ballots for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. We also take a look at the Biden administration’s efforts to pressure companies still complying with the Arab League’s boycott of Israel. Also in the Daily Kickoff: Amb. Tom Nides, Marianne Williamson and Jose Andres.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) confirmed yesterday that he is likely to depart the Senate to become the president of the University of Florida. Sasse, the sole finalist for the job, is expected to leave the Senate before the end of the year, reports indicate.



First elected in 2014, Sasse emerged as an early and vocal critic of the Republican Party’s embrace of far-right extremism and conspiracy theories, and of former President Donald Trump.

Sasse, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been a supporter of Israel and critic of Iran during his time in office. In his first term, he declined to sign onto an AIPAC letter with broad bipartisan support opposing one-sided U.N. intervention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — because he felt it did not go far enough. “I am concerned that the United Nations treats Israelis and Palestinians as equivalent partners — there is simply no comparison,” he said at the time.



The Nebraska senator was vocal about the lack of congressional involvement in the Iran nuclear negotiations following Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran deal in 2018, saying at the time, “Today is a reminder that if you live by the Presidency, you die by the Presidency. We ought to be clear about this: Donald Trump isn’t ripping up a treaty; he’s walking away from Barack Obama’s personal pledge.”

Following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, Sasse issued a strident statement: “This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans.” Late last month, Sasse delivered a similarly fiery speech on the Senate floor condemning the Iranian leaders as “pathetic cowards.”

In the current congressional session, Sasse was an early supporter of legislation seeking to promote and expand the Abraham Accords and GOP initiatives seeking to cut off aid to UNRWA and block the administration from reopening a consulate in Jerusalem.

Should Sasse depart the Hill later this year, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican, would appoint a successor to hold the seat until a special election in 2024. Ricketts, a part owner of the Chicago Cubs who mounted an unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2006, could potentially name himself Sasse’s successor.