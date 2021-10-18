the rhodes road

Wes Moore bets on Maryland

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: CEO of The Robin Hood Foundation, Wes Moore speaks on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation’s 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

As the former CEO of New York City’s largest anti-poverty nonprofit, Wes Moore stayed loyal to his Maryland roots. So loyal, in fact, that he commuted to Manhattan from Baltimore throughout his fouryears at the Robin Hood Foundation. Now Moore, a Democrat, is taking his love for the Old Line State to a new level, having entered the race for governor of Maryland. It’s Moore’s first time running for office, and polling indicates that most people in the state have never heard of him. With a compelling personal story and an optimistic outlook, Moore is counting on his charisma to win over supporters, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.

American dream deferred: Moore, 43, joins a crowded field of longtime Maryland politicians running for the state’s top office, looking to reassert Democratic dominance after eight years under the term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. “I knew early that I was going to devote my life to public service,” Moore told JI in a recent interview. “I had a chance to see my mom struggle in ways that she didn’t have to. I saw the way that my grandparents were able to sacrifice for their grandchildren, and in many ways give up pieces and parts of their own American dream so I could fulfill my own.”

Success story: Born in Takoma Park, Md., Moore spent much of his childhood in the Bronx with his grandparents — immigrants from Jamaica and Cuba — after his father died. His mother sent him to a military academy as a teenager following several run-ins with the law, an experience that Moore has described as transformative. He went on to attend Johns Hopkins University, and he later earned a Rhodes Scholarship. After serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan, Moore worked at the State Department as a White House Fellow in the George W. Bush administration and on Wall Street. “I knew that throughout all those experiences, that I wanted to devote my life to making things a little bit easier for people,” Moore said.

Baltimore base: Moore is well-known to members of Baltimore’s tight-knit Jewish community: Moore spoke at the annual meeting of The Associated, Baltimore’s Jewish federation, in 2019, and traveled to Israel several years ago with the Baltimore-based Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Darrell Friedman, the longtime former head of The Associated and a personal friend of Moore’s, told JI he plans to “knock on doors, whatever it takes to get someone like Wes Moore into public service.”

Playing catch up: The Democratic gubernatorial primary is in June 2022, and the filing deadline for the race is not until January, leaving plenty of time for the dynamics of the race to change in the months ahead. Seven other Democrats have declared that they are running, and several of them have long political histories in the state. A poll commissioned by Moore’s campaign showed him in third place with just 7% support.

