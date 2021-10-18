Daily Kickoff
Fundraising hauls for the third quarter are in. Republican Senate candidates in Ohio are loaning large sums of money to their own campaigns for the increasingly competitive primary to succeed Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO) are up this quarter; fellow Squad members Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are down. Read our rundown below.
Charles Booker, a breakout progressive candidate who lost in Kentucky’s 2020 Senate campaign, yet is running again in 2022 against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), blasted Paul’s moves to hold up quick passage of supplemental Iron Dome funding.
Booker told Jewish Insider, “In the midst of the ongoing conflict that has cost so many Israeli and Palestinian lives, Rand chose to pit our allies against one another when he made a dishonest, empty excuse to singularly oppose funding for Israel’s ability to defend itself and keep families safe… [Paul] opposed funding for the Iron Dome because he likes playing political games with people’s lives no matter the consequences.”
The former state representative, who found himself at odds with the Jewish community over criticisms of Israel earlier this year, framed the Iron Dome supplement as consistent with his policy priorities. “While we work to ensure community safety here at home, we have a role to play to that same end with foreign allies,” Booker said. “That includes support to ensure both Israeli and Palestinian people can disarm deadly threats on innocent lives.”
numbers game
Third-quarter fundraising totals announced
Senate and House hopefuls and incumbents are filing their Q3 hauls, giving the most in-depth insight to date as to how the races are shaping up ahead of the midterms as states redraw their congressional districts and control of the Senate rests on a handful of key contests. Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod and Matthew Kassel break down the numbers from the Federal Elections Commission’s website:
Loan rangers in Ohio: Several of the candidates in Ohio’s GOP primary to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) personally loaned large sums to their campaigns last quarter. Former state party chair Jane Timken, who raised approximately $700,000, loaned her campaign $1 million, while Bernie Moreno, the Cleveland car dealer who led the field in second-quarter fundraising, also pulled in about $700,000 and gave his campaign $3 million. Cleveland-based investment banker Mike Gibbons raised just over $110,000 but loaned his campaign $2.25 million. J.D. Vance, the Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist, pulled in $1.75 million, donating $100,000 of his own money. Former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel raised approximately $1.1 million. He leads the field in cash on hand, with $5.8 million. Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, the only GOP candidate in the field who is not actively courting former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, did not report fundraising numbers because he entered the race just last month.
Iron Dome Dems: The group of Democrats who led the charge for Iron Dome funding last month saw fundraising performance relatively consistent with the prior quarter. Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Elaine Luria (D-VA), who are expected to face competitive swing district races, hauled in $832,000 and $725,000, respectively. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) pulled in $585,000. Rounding out the group were Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) with $682,000, Brad Schneider (D-IL) with $474,000, Kathy Manning (D-NC) with $351,000, Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) with $315,000, Dean Phillips (D-MN) with $279,000, Ted Deutch (D-FL) with $136,000, Juan Vargas (D-CA) with $94,000 and Kathleen Rice (D-NY) with $73,000.
New York State of fundraising: Rana Abdelhamid, a Google employee and community organizer who is challenging longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in New York’s 12th Congressional District — and is also running with an endorsement from Justice Democrats — raised almost $213,000 in the previous quarter, bringing her total haul to nearly $625,000. Maloney, for her part, reported nearly $475,000 last quarter. To date, she has raised close to $1.4 million.
the rhodes road
Wes Moore bets on Maryland
As the former CEO of New York City’s largest anti-poverty nonprofit, Wes Moore stayed loyal to his Maryland roots. So loyal, in fact, that he commuted to Manhattan from Baltimore throughout his fouryears at the Robin Hood Foundation. Now Moore, a Democrat, is taking his love for the Old Line State to a new level, having entered the race for governor of Maryland. It’s Moore’s first time running for office, and polling indicates that most people in the state have never heard of him. With a compelling personal story and an optimistic outlook, Moore is counting on his charisma to win over supporters, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
American dream deferred: Moore, 43, joins a crowded field of longtime Maryland politicians running for the state’s top office, looking to reassert Democratic dominance after eight years under the term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. “I knew early that I was going to devote my life to public service,” Moore told JI in a recent interview. “I had a chance to see my mom struggle in ways that she didn’t have to. I saw the way that my grandparents were able to sacrifice for their grandchildren, and in many ways give up pieces and parts of their own American dream so I could fulfill my own.”
Success story: Born in Takoma Park, Md., Moore spent much of his childhood in the Bronx with his grandparents — immigrants from Jamaica and Cuba — after his father died. His mother sent him to a military academy as a teenager following several run-ins with the law, an experience that Moore has described as transformative. He went on to attend Johns Hopkins University, and he later earned a Rhodes Scholarship. After serving a tour of duty in Afghanistan, Moore worked at the State Department as a White House Fellow in the George W. Bush administration and on Wall Street. “I knew that throughout all those experiences, that I wanted to devote my life to making things a little bit easier for people,” Moore said.
Baltimore base: Moore is well-known to members of Baltimore’s tight-knit Jewish community: Moore spoke at the annual meeting of The Associated, Baltimore’s Jewish federation, in 2019, and traveled to Israel several years ago with the Baltimore-based Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. Darrell Friedman, the longtime former head of The Associated and a personal friend of Moore’s, told JI he plans to “knock on doors, whatever it takes to get someone like Wes Moore into public service.”
Playing catch up: The Democratic gubernatorial primary is in June 2022, and the filing deadline for the race is not until January, leaving plenty of time for the dynamics of the race to change in the months ahead. Seven other Democrats have declared that they are running, and several of them have long political histories in the state. A poll commissioned by Moore’s campaign showed him in third place with just 7% support.
across the pond
MP Sir David Amess, ‘true friend of Israel,’ killed in stabbing
Sir David Amess, a British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in a suspected terror attack at a constituency meeting Friday, was remembered as a strong supporter of Israel and advocate for Holocaust remembrance, Jewish Insider’s Sam Zieve Cohen reports.
Proudest moments: In one of his most notable acts as a member of Parliament, Amess, 69, pushed for the funding of a statue in London of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Speaking during the House of Commons Holocaust Remembrance debate in January, Amess called the unveiling of the statue outside the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in 1997 by Queen Elizabeth II and Israeli President Ezer Weizman “one of the proudest moments of my life.”
“Although I myself am not a Jew but a Catholic, there is Jewish blood in each and every one of us. I would certainly have been proud to have been born a Jew, and I stand shoulder to shoulder with our local Jewish community,” Amess said. “I simply do not understand and have never understood antisemitism. The most important lesson from the Holocaust is that although we cannot police the world, it is simply not acceptable to stand by and do and say nothing when genocide happens.” Watch more from the remarks here.
Remembered: Amess, who also said he planted a tree at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center during a visit to Israel, was a longtime member of the Conservatives Friends of Israel, a parliamentary group aligned with the Conservative Party, serving as the group’s parliamentarian for many years. In a statement, CFI called Amess “a hugely popular and respected MP and a great friend of Israel.” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid echoed the sentiment in separate Twitter statements, with Lapid writing “he always stood with the Jewish community and was a true friend of Israel.”
Denounced: A U.K. preacher came under fire for stating that the recent killing of Parliament member David Amess may have occurred because the longtime Conservative Party MP supported Israel.
