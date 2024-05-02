Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we speak to Sen. Marco Rubio about his recent trip to Israel and to Rep. Brad Schneider about his visit to Riyadh last weekend, and report on the mass resignations of members of Northwestern University’s antisemitism task force. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Josh Harris and Jeffrey Yass.

Amid rising antisemitism and domestic political tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, the White House announced on Wednesday two major upcoming engagements with the Jewish community, reports Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch.

President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address on Tuesday at the “Days of Remembrance” ceremony, an annual event at the U.S. Capitol hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to mark Yom HaShoah and remember the victims of the Holocaust.

“At this time of alarming antisemitism and Holocaust denial, remembering the history and lessons of the Holocaust is crucial,” the museum’s chairman, Stuart Eizenstat, said in a statement. “We are honored that President Biden will deliver the keynote address and that House Speaker [Mike] Johnson (R-LA) and Minority Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries (D-NY) will also participate. The combined presence of these leaders is an important statement to our nation at this very challenging moment.”

A White House officialtold Haaretz that Biden will also “discuss our moral duty to combat the rising scourge of antisemitism — and the Biden-Harris administration’s work implementing the first-ever National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism — to make real the promise of ‘Never Again.’” The May 7 address will mark the first time Biden has spoken publicly about antisemitism in several months.

Also on Wednesday, the White House sent out invitations to a Jewish American Heritage Month celebration that will take place later this month, according to an invitation obtained by JI. The May 20 celebration, hosted by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, will take place a year after the Biden administration released the antisemitism national strategy. Biden and top administration officials have recently touted the document as they’ve responded to the global spike in antisemitism that occurred after the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Read more here.

And on Capitol Hill, the House passed the bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act codifying the Department of Education’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism by a solid 320-91 vote; 70 progressive Democrats and 21 far-right Republicans voted “no.” But the vote still stoked political fires across Capitol Hill, JI’s Marc Rod reports.

Opposition from the far left to the bill was expected — although some noted critics of the IHRA definition, such as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), voted for the bill, and the legislation secured a significant majority of Democratic support. But it also brought out vehement opposition from some on the far-right.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) issued striking statements rejecting the IHRA definition over language in its associated examples noting that accusing the Jews of killing Jesus is antisemitic. That, the two far-right firebrands declared, would mark the Bible as antisemitic.

Even staunchly pro-Israel Democrats such as Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), a co-sponsor of the bill, said the House vote was an effort by Republicans to use antisemitism as a political wedge issue. Schneider also said that some Democrats opposed the bill “for the exact same reason.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hasn’t committed yet to moving the bill forward, despite bipartisan support in the upper chamber. And it falls in the jurisdiction of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Sanders has defended anti-Israel protests on campus, leading advocates to look for alternative pathways to advance the bill.

House Democrats are also continuing to push hard for another bill, the Countering Antisemitism Act, which would implement a national coordinator for antisemitism among a host of other steps across the government. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) framed the bill as a cornerstone of Democrats’ approach to tackling the situation on campuses and antisemitism elsewhere.

The divisions around the Antisemitism Awareness Act and efforts to pit it against the Countering Antisemitism Act have caught some advocates in the Jewish community off guard, as they insist the bills are complementary and that both should be advanced.

The Countering Antisemitism Act also has bipartisan support but it’s not clear how House Republicans will proceed from here.