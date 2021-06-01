podcast playback

Ben Rhodes debates Iran deal, sanctions on ‘Limited Liability Podcast’

Deputy U.S. National Security Adviser Benjamin Rhodes (R) speaks as National Security Adviser Susan Rice (L) listens during the White House Daily Briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House March 21, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes joined co-hosts Richard Goldberg and Jarrod Bernstein on Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast” for a lively discussion on the 2015 Iran deal, the state of partisan politics, and his own definition of Zionism. Rhodes is out with a new book today titled After the Fall: Being American in the World We’ve Made.



Hindsight: Rhodes called a controversial Holocaust reference in a 2009 speech by then-President Barack Obama in Cairo “a mistake.” The reference came during Obama’s remarks about Israel. Critics at the time argued it implied Israel’s claim was a legacy of the Holocaust, despite historic claims preceding it. The reference, Rhodes said, was meant to confront Holocaust denial and explain Israel’s concern for security. “That was a totally fair and accurate criticism, to discount the fact that this is the historical mind of the Jewish people,” he admitted. “Israel didn’t just commence with the Holocaust itself.” Read more here.

Card-carrying AIPAC donor: “When I moved to D.C., in 2002-2003, I was an AIPAC donor. I had the AIPAC card,” Rhodes said. “Support for Israel was sacrosanct in my household,” he continued, naming former Israeli prime ministers Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin as his “heroes” growing up. Rhodes did not clarify when his donations ended, but criticized the leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The reality here is that, as a Democrat, and yeah, as a progressive Democrat, over the course of the last 12 years, I’ve felt the Israeli government, through its policies and Prime Minister Netanyahu in particular, moving away from what I believed in,” he said, adding, “I found it to be the people who blame us for the current state of the relationship between the Democratic Party and the Israeli government are basically saying to us that we have to adjust our views on the Palestinian issue, on the Iran nuclear issue to be aligned with Bibi Netanyahu, his particular views, or else we’re wrecking the relationship? I don’t think that’s fair.” Read more here.

Charged rhetoric: Rhodes reflected on the heated debate as the Iran deal was being negotiated in 2015, with the former Obama advisor acknowledging that mudslinging came from both sides of the aisle, as some vocal opponents of the agreement were accused of putting Israel’s interests over the United States. But Rhodes said the White House never engaged in such rhetoric. “We never would have used language like ‘Israel-firsters,’” Rhodes said, describing the language as “out of bounds.” “I was assigned a lot more power than I had by some of our critics that I was somehow completely masterminding and shaping everything that everybody said in this debate,” Rhodes argued. “If you look at the huge volume of material produced by the White House in defense of the Iran deal, it was usually very specific.”

Good and evil: Asked if he views the Islamic Republic of Iran as evil, Rhodes hesitated. “I don’t like calling any country evil,” he said, “because I think that countries are made up of individuals. There are evil people in the Islamic Republic of Iran. There are good people who live in that country. This is core to my worldview: I would not point at any one country in the world and say that country is evil.” Rhodes argued that “there are technocrats in the Islamic Republic of Iran who I don’t think are evil people. There are some evil people who are hateful and Holocaust deniers and killers and the rest of it as well.” But, he added, “I wouldn’t look at any one government or nation and say it’s a monolith, all those people are the same, all those people are evil. I think that the U.S. makes a mistake sometimes in its foreign policy, and we deny ourselves opportunities to make diplomatic progress when we look at whole governments, which are incredibly complicated organisms filled with very different people, and say, ‘That whole government is evil.’” Read more here.

