chabad house

The Chabad chief in the House

Arie Dana

Nine days after marrying a woman he met at the University of Southern California Chabad on Rosh Hashanah, Arie Dana moved across the country in December to serve as the chief of staff to newly elected freshman Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), for whom he has worked since graduating college more than a decade ago. Dana sat down with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch for a recent interview on Capitol Hill.

How he got here: When Dana was a member of the College Republicans at the University of Southern California, he befriended Steel’s daughter and went to work for the future congresswoman, then an Orange County Republican activist, when he graduated. In November, Steel, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, defeated incumbent first-term Democrat Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA) to become one of the first three Korean-born members of Congress. “I was actually in Crown Heights” — the Brooklyn neighborhood home to the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement — “doing some pre-wedding shopping with my fiancée, and I got an email: ‘Arie, book your flight to D.C. for orientation,’” he recalled. Dana got on a plane to Washington, and “by the end of the orientation, she asked me to be her chief of staff.”

Blazer: Dana is far from the first Orthodox Jew to work on the Hill. There was Peter Deutsch (D-FL), a former member of Congress who now lives in Israel, and of course Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), who went on to serve as Al Gore’s running mate on the 2000 Democratic ticket. Before Jack Lew served as Treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, he was a staffer for House Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-MA). But according to Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch and Washington’s most prominent Chabad rabbi, “there has never before been a chief of staff to a member — which is the most senior position you get — who was Hasidic in appearance and in observance.”

New customs: Raised by Mexican parents, Dana did not grow up Orthodox. “In Mexico, some of the different Jewish denominations that you see in [the U.S.] don’t really exist,” he explained. “There’s less religious and there’s more religious, but it’s a very traditional environment.” At the same time that he started working for Steel after college, he began studying with USC’s Chabad rabbi. At work, “it started out with me just turning off my phone on Friday evenings. I didn’t really say so much about it,” he recalled. “Then [Steel] asked me, ‘Hey, why do you wait and not answer your phone until Saturday night?’ [I responded] ‘Oh, because I’m starting to keep the Sabbath.’”

Quite a welcome: About a week after Dana moved to Washington, rioters stormed the Capitol. Dana and his team were in Steel’s office, trying to get the congresswoman out of the Capitol complex — she had tested positive for the coronavirus that morning and did not want to infect her staffers. But when he called the sergeant-at-arms’s office to ask for the best way out, the response was: “There is no safe way out at this time.” So Dana and the other staffers stayed in one wing of the office while Steel isolated in her personal office, keeping the door closed for the next 10 hours that they were trapped together. Her case ended up being mild, and no one else in the office got sick.

High praise: “Arie has been a dedicated member of my team for more than 10 years in three different elected positions,” Steel told JI. “Arie is the one who introduced me to Orange County’s Jewish community, and I’m grateful for his leadership, which is needed here in Washington.”

