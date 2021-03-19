Who’s watching what, Week 52

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Weeks of March 12-18:

3,792 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice, 3/17: “Fact vs. Fiction: The Media’s Role in Combating Misinformation” feat. Wolf Blitzer and Madeleine Brand 2,049 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/18: “Remembering the Notorious RBG” feat. Jeffrey Rosen 1,185 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/15: “Pamela Nadell on American Jewish Matriarchs” 437 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/15: “Live from Israel with Ruth Direktor” 404 — American Jewish University, 3/18: “AJU’s 17th Annual Biblical Trial: Shinar City Council v. Babel Builders” feat. Erwin Chemerinsky, Laurie L. Levenson, Rabbi Ed Feinstein, and Judge Burt Pines 383 — Israel Policy Forum, 3/16: “Fourth Time’s the Charm” feat. Tal Schneider 363 — My Jewish Learning, 3/16: “10 Weeks, 10 Prayer: The Kiddush” feat. Joel Hecker, Ph.D. 333 — American Zionist Movement, 3/18: “Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism on Campus: The Situation and Strategies for Students” 304 — My Jewish Learning, 3/17: “Virtual Tour of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim, Charleston, S.C.” 286 — American Jewish Committee, 3/16: “Speaking Out For the Voiceless: Protecting the Human Rights of Religious Minorities Worldwide” 286 — Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, 3/16: “What Don Lemon Says to his Friends About Racism” 276 — The Nosher, 3/14: “The Nosher’s Passover Cooking Classes: Passover Cookies” feat. Shannon Sarna 247 — American Zionist Movement, 3/16: “Tachles Hebrew Class” 199 — American Jewish University, 3/17: “The Jewish State on the Global Stage: A Conversation with Ambassador Meron Reuben” 187 — The Forward, 3/18: “A Hybrid Passover: How is this Holiday Different From All Others?” 139 — American Jewish University, 3/15: “Jewish Futurisms: For Seekers, Tricksters and Students of Life” feat. Rabbi Joshua Bolton and Rabbi Morris Panitz 124 — Kveller, 3/15: “How to Host a Zoom Seder for Families” feat. Rabbi Ruth Abusch-Magder 81 — Brandeis Hillel, 3/14: “Judaism as the Religion of Life : A New Look at the Jewish Narrative” 52 — American Jewish University, 3/16: “Wine for Passover: More Than Four Cups!” feat. Wayne Sussman and Michelle Starkman

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected].