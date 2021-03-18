take four

Yesh Atid’s Karine Elharrar is running on a ‘sanity’ platform

On the eve of Israel’s fourth election in two years — and her sixth since entering politics less than a decade ago — Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar believes Israel is ready for a change. “People are tired. They don’t really want to hear from politicians,” Elharrar told Jewish Insider‘s Amy Spiro in a recent interview. “And I can really relate to that, and I understand it, because people are tired of [broken] promises.”

Keeping the faith: One of the most painful broken promises, she notes, is the one that led to the dissolution of the union between centrist parties Yesh Atid and Blue and White, which had withstood the past three elections. When Blue and White leader Benny Gantz entered the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last year — despite repeated vows that he would not — the faction split, and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid remained in the opposition. “Hopefully this time, after the last election and the fact that we didn’t break our promise, I hope that this time the public will put its faith in us,” Elharrar said, “and we can really succeed in our mission.”

Seeking sanity: Elharrar’s hope, however, is still tinged with concerns that the March 23 vote will lead to yet another coalition deadlock — and a potential fifth election. “Netanyahu, his main goal is ongoing elections, so he won’t have to face all his legal business,” she claimed. “Yesh Atid is all-in for forming a government. And we’re not obsessed that Yair Lapid will be the prime minister. I personally think he’s the right man to do so. He has all the skills, all the qualifications. But what the State of Israel really needs right now is sanity and a functioning government that will take care of all the problems that we are facing.”

Disability advocate: Elharrar, 43, has been with Yesh Atid since the party’s launch in 2012 and an MK since it first entered the Knesset in February 2013. The lawmaker, who has muscular dystrophy, uses a wheelchair. Both before and during her time in the Knesset, she has distinguished herself in fighting for the rights of those with disabilities in Israel. The battle today, she believes, is in implementing and enforcing existing legislation. “The fact is that Israel is not yet accessible, but it’s not because we don’t have the legislation. It’s because the implementation is really bad,” she said. Where more work needs to be done, she said, is in government payments to those who need financial assistance. “We still have a long way to go,” she said. “We’re working on that; it’s improving but in baby steps.”

Relations reset: Elharrar said she believes a reset in U.S.-Israeli relations is needed under the next prime minister. “Netanyahu, he’s always running [with] the Republican Party,” she said. “We saw it related to Trump, we saw it in the U.S. elections and we saw the payback, Biden’s payback,” she added, speculating about the delayed call to Netanyahu from President Joe Biden after he took office. “I think we’ve been alienated from the Democrats, and I think this is a very bad thing.” Elharrar said while Netanyahu speaks of his warm relationship with Biden, “I can tell you, we feel the coldness here. And I really hope a change in Israel will allow us to re-warm the relationship with the U.S.”

