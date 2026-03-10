BOWING OUT

With no clear path to confirmation, Jeremy Carl withdraws nomination for State Dept. post

The nominee faced opposition from Democrats and Sen. John Curtis over his past views on Israel and Jewish people

With no clear path to confirmation in the Senate a month after he was grilled and struggled to explain his past views and writings at a confirmation hearing, Jeremy Carl withdrew his nomination to be assistant secretary of state for international organizations on Tuesday.

Carl faced unified opposition from Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as Sen. John Curtis (R-UT), who said after the hearing he found Carl’s past comments downplaying the U.S.-Israel relationship and his “insensitive remarks about the Jewish people unbecoming of the position for which he has been nominated.”

The nominee had previously expressed a range of derogatory views about Jews, describing them as having a victim mentality, downplaying the significance of the Holocaust to the Jewish story and experience and musing about the need to address the what he called the “Jewish Question.” He also espoused a view of the United States as a white, Christian nation, claiming that white people are undergoing a “cultural genocide” and deliberate replacement.

Curtis’ opposition was sufficient to prevent Carl’s nomination from advancing out of the committee, leaving Carl with no clear path to confirmation.

“I am tremendously grateful to President Trump for nominating me and then (upon expiration of my original nomination) renominating me for this role, and I am also grateful to Secretary Rubio and his team for their continued support throughout this long and time-consuming process,” Carl said on X.

He added that, with no path to unanimous support from Republicans on the committee, he did “not wish to have the President, Secretary Rubio, or the rest of his team waste valuable time and energy attempting to change that decision.”