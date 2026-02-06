AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

MENTORSHIP MOVES

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

Duss, a former foreign policy advisor to Bernie Sanders, is an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israel alliance

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., makes her way to House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

By
Matthew Kassel
February 6, 2026

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been receiving briefings from Matt Duss, an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israel alliance and former foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as she prepares for a high-profile appearance at the Munich Security Conference next week, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Duss, who is now executive vice president at the Center for International Policy, a left-wing think tank, has long been a prominent detractor of U.S. relations with Israel. He has called for blocking aid to Israel and has expressed opposition to renewing the 10-year memorandum of understanding, which is set to expire in 2028 and currently provides $3.8 billion in military funding to Israel annually.

He has also cast doubt on the Abraham Accords, accusing the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries of using “racist logic” that is “premised on the perpetual repression of Palestinians” and helping to fuel Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks. Duss has frequently called Israel’s resulting war in Gaza a genocide.

“I don’t think a Democrat can be nominated in ‘28 without acknowledging that it is a genocide,” Duss suggested in an interview with The Financial Times last September.

While it is no secret that Ocasio-Cortez largely shares such views, her decision to seek guidance from Duss and others at his organization, as the Times reported, provides insight into her efforts to burnish her progressive foreign policy credentials amid speculation that she could run for higher office in 2028.

The congresswoman, who was first elected in 2018, has struggled to articulate her views on the Middle East, even as she has positioned herself as a leading opponent of U.S. aid to Israel in response to the war in Gaza.

In an interview shortly before she assumed office, Ocasio-Cortez faced scrutiny for stumbling through responses about Israel, acknowledging she was “not the expert on geopolitics on this issue.” In 2021, she likewise strained to clarify her own positions on the region during a rare instance of public engagement with a mainstream Jewish group in New York City.

Months later, she was seen weeping on the House floor while switching her vote from “no” to “present” on a widely approved measure to provide Israel with $1 billion in supplemental funding for its Iron Dome missile-defense system — a decision for which she later voiced regret.

In Munich next week, Ocasio-Cortez is expected to speak about populist political movements and the United States’ role on the global stage, according to the Times

“She is someone who is engaged with parts of the world that are often not represented in Munich,” Duss told the publication.

The Center for International Policy, founded in 1975, says on its website that it seeks to “advance a more peaceful, just, and sustainable U.S. approach to foreign policy.” The organization has previously transferred grant funds to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, an isolationist think tank that has promoted sympathetic positions on Iran, according to 2022 tax filings.

Duss did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, nor did a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez.

