FEELING THE HATE
Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to Va. Dem’s anti-Israel posts
Spanberger: ‘One can and must denounce these tragedies without using antisemitic language, whether intentional or not’
Facing pressure from the Virginia Jewish community to speak out against recent anti-Zionist social media posts from state Del. Sam Rasoul, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, addressed concerns about antisemitism without specifically referencing Rasoul.
“This...
Become a premium subscriber