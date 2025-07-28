MIXED MESSAGES
Trump breaks with Netanyahu on acknowledging ‘starvation’ in Gaza
After meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Starmer, the president said the U.S. will be getting more involved in providing aid
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
President Donald Trump decried the humanitarian situation in Gaza on Monday, telling reporters that he does “not particularly” agree with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s assessment that there is no starvation taking place in the enclave.
“That’s real...
Become a premium subscriber