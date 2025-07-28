Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

‘Like Tylenol for a cancer patient:’ Israeli aid measures unlikely to allay European pressure

Israel’s former ambassador to France said the airdrops of aid are a result of condemnation from European capitals

By
Lahav Harkov
July 28, 2025

For European leaders who are ratcheting up pressure on Israel to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Jewish state’s moves to pause military activity to allow a freer flow of humanitarian aid and begin airdrops of aid are...

