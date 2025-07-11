damage control

DNC chair Martin calls Jewish leaders amid Mamdani fallout

A DNC advisor told JI that Martin made clear to Jewish leaders that he 'is aligned with the community and that frankly people want full-throated leadership'

Ken Martin, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, spent Friday calling Jewish leaders, seeking to reassure them that he does not condone the phrase “globalize the intifada,” two sources with knowledge of the meetings told Jewish Insider. Among...