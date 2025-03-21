Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Quick Hits

scoop

House members demand answers from Trump administration on freeze of nonprofit security grants

The bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote to FEMA that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program ‘is one of the most effective and critical programs for protecting the Jewish community’

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (R-NJ) leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

By
Gabby Deutch
March 21, 2025

A bipartisan group of 79 House members wrote to the Trump administration on Friday seeking answers about the pause in funding disbursements for a program that provides security grants to vulnerable nonprofits, one of many grant programs affected by an across-the-board funding freeze at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), called it “critical” for all institutions that have been awarded a grant from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to receive their funds. 

“The NSGP is one of the most effective and critical programs for protecting the Jewish community and all faith-based communities from attack,” wrote the signatories. Gottheimer’s co-authors include Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY), Gabe Amo (D-RI), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Max Miller (R-OH). The lawmakers cited the program’s broad bipartisan support.

“The Administration has made clear its goal to protect Americans from terrorist threats both foreign and domestic, as well as to respond to the rise in hate crimes,” the members wrote. “Supporting the NSGP is critical to fulfilling that goal.”

The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the funding freeze’s impact on NSGP, a program with wide support from the Jewish community. Last week, senior leaders at the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Federations of North America called for funding to be resumed swiftly. 

“FEMA is taking swift action to ensure the alignment of its grant programs with President Trump and [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s direction that U.S. taxpayer dollars are being used wisely and for mission critical efforts,” a FEMA spokesperson told Jewish Insider last week. The spokesperson said FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security are adding “additional reviews” on all grants to nonprofits. 

The lawmakers’ letter, addressed to FEMA’s acting administrator, Cameron Hamilton, questioned the Trump administration’s decision to review all grant allocations, and asked whether the changes will be permanent. They also sought answers about whether organizations that are owed reimbursements from FEMA will receive payment — and if not, why such a move is justified. They requested an answer by April 1. 

NSGP funding has helped synagogues and other Jewish institutions beef up security with CCTV cameras, impact-resistant windows and doors, emergency alert systems and more. Last year Congress allocated $274.5 million for the program, along with an additional $200 million in the supplemental national security bill passed last April.

