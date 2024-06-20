Good Thursday morning.

As Israel winds down its large-scale ground operations in Gaza and a new front opens on its northern border with Lebanon, one thing has become abundantly clear: all roads lead to Tehran, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

As Hamas, the Islamic republic’s proxy in Gaza, continues to fight IDF battalions and hold the remaining 120 hostages in the enclave, its proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon has stepped up its own attacks on the Jewish state, with Israel responding with strikes across southern Lebanon, including one that killed a top Hezbollah commander last week.

Some 90,000 Israelis from the north remain displaced, many living in hotels and unable to return to their lives. Anti-Israel propagandists have delighted in the displacement, seeking to make the temporary shrinking of Israel’s borders more permanent, and the areas near the northern border too dangerous to be inhabitable.

Senior Biden administration official Amos Hochstein was in the region earlier this week, first in Israel and then in Lebanon, in an attempt to calm tensions and bring both parties away from the brink of an all-out war. Hochstein indicated in his meetings in Lebanon that if Hezbollah does not end its regular attacks on Israel, it could find itself on the receiving end of a limited Israeli operation — one that would have the support of the U.S.

In a Wednesday night speech, Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah teased new weaponry: “When the decision is made [to use the new weapons], they will be seen on the front lines.” Days earlier, the terror group released drone footage of Haifa and the surrounding areas that appeared to be taken over the course of many hours.

In a first, Nasrallah threatened to attack nearby Cyprus if the country allows Israel’s military to operate from the island nation.

“Nasrallah and Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, are coordinating their messaging and their efforts as they patiently prepare for what they see as a potential kill shot against Israel,” Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told us hours after Nasrallah’s speech. “Khamenei is moving ahead with his nuclear weapons development, arming, training and financing his surrogates in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and the West Bank to be other Hezbollahs and positioning Hamas to retain military control in Gaza. At the same time, his crown jewel Lebanese Hezbollah is dragging Israel into a full-blown war.”

Hezbollah and Iran, The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Matthew Levitt explained, are “kind of equal partners.”

The rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah come as Iran moves to scale up its nuclear enrichment efforts, with plans to upgrade both its Fordow and Natanz facilities. But any significant movement toward all-out war, Levitt suggested, might complicate Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“I think it’s still the case that Iran would prefer that Hezbollah keep its powder dry at a time when Iran is seriously escalating its activities on the nuclear program because it sees Hezbollah’s rockets as its best deterrent against an Israeli or American strike on its nuclear program,” Levitt said.

Iran, Levitt added, is “not looking for full-scale war … they’re very happy with this kind of managed, daily, low-scale conflict. For a long time, they were looking for a way, coming out of their massive deployment to Syria, to reassert, as they would put it, resistance credentials. [For] years they did everything except fight Israel, they fought fellow Muslims. And this conflict in the past eight months has given them an opportunity to do that in spades. So as much as they don’t want it, this is what they prepared for.”