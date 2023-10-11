Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to U.S. legislators on the ground in the Middle East, and report on the American citizens believed to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Franklin Foer, Marty Baron and Rep.Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Days after Hamas’ violent assault on Israel, American universities are facing public pressure from Jewish students and alumni to more forcefully address the atrocities in Israel — and it’s having an effect, Jewish Insider Washington correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.

As we reported yesterday, thousands of Harvard alumni signed onto a letter calling for the university to unequivocally condemn the terrorist violence in Israel after more than 30 Harvard student organizations said Israel is “entirely responsible” for the deadly attacks. Harvard’s administration first issued a statement on recent events on Monday night, but campus Jewish leaders called it “weak.”

After the alumni letter went public, Harvard President Claudine Gay wrote to the university community again: “Let there be no doubt that I condemn the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas,” she said. “Let me also state, on this matter as on others, that while our students have the right to speak for themselves, no student group — not even 30 student groups — speaks for Harvard University or its leadership.”

Later on Tuesday, the dean of the New York University School of Law was forced to respond to a message from the president of the law school’s student body that went viral. “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life,” Ryna Workman, the president of the NYU Student Bar Association, wrote. “I will not condemn Palestinian resistance.”

NYU Law Dean Troy McKenzie responded to the comments directly. “This message was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the Law School. It certainly does not express my own views, because I condemn the killing of civilians and acts of terrorism as always reprehensible,” McKenzie wrote. Rabbi David Bashevkin, who called the statement “weak,” noted that McKenzie seemed “annoyed he even has to make these remarks. Zero sensitivity to the students who received this.”

The controversy culminated when Winston & Strawn, the law firm where Workman had accepted a post-graduation offer of employment, rescinded Workman’s offer. “These comments are profoundly in conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm. Accordingly, the firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment,” the firm wrote in a statement posted to social media.

All of this comes as student groups affiliated with the anti-Israel organization Students for Justice in Palestine plan to hold a nationwide “Day of Resistance” on Thursday. In the face of Israel’s growing death toll, Jewish students and alumni tell JI that they don’t plan to let up their efforts against such events.

JI’s Marc Rod obtained a letterthat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is circulating among Harvard alumni in Congress to “express our outrage and disgust” over the statement by student groups blaming Israel for the Hamas attacks and condemning the university’s response to the situation.

“Your delayed response makes it clear you are only committed to intentionally fostering an environment that allows rampant and dangerous antisemitism on Harvard’s campus,” the letter, addressed to Harvard President Claudine Gay, reads. “This heinous statement and the support it received from over thirty student organizations across Harvard University should raise immediate concerns into Harvard’s curriculum regarding the State of Israel.”

President Joe Biden, a day after giving an address in support of Israel, will join a roundtable of Jewish community leaders to speak about the ongoing situation in Israel and Gaza. Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff is also expected to speak, in what will be his first public comments since the attacks began.

Meanwhile, computer technology giant Oracle has announced its unequivocal support for Israel and the IDF around the world, including in Arab countries, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. The company operates in almost every country in the world, and put a message of support on each of its country homepages.

The Oracle website in Hamas’ patron Qatar, as well as most other Arab and Muslim countries, displays a picture of an Israeli flag with the message: “Oracle condemns the terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens. Oracle will provide all support necessary to its employees and to the government of Israel and the country’s defense establishment.”

In addition to Oracle’s expression of support for Israel in countries that are unaccustomed or even hostile to pro-Israel messages, the company’s statement goes further than those of other tech giants. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is going to “do everything we can to help support [teammates’] families and their safety and to assist however we can in this very difficult time” — but stopped short of explicitly saying Amazon supports Israel.

In countries that legally allow the company to do so, Oracle added a link to Magen David Adom, announcing that it will match employee contributions with no limit to the Israeli medical organization.

Oracle is aware that employees in some Arab countries may quit, a senior source in the company told JI, and quoted CEO Safra Catz’s statement from 2021 that “if Oracle employees don’t agree with our mission to support Israel maybe we aren’t the right company for them.” The company plans to leave its pro-Israel message on its websites until Israel wins, or until governments make them take it down.