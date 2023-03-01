Worthy Reads

✡️ Leveling Up: The Center for Rabbinic Innovation — recently rebranded as Atra — is conducting a once-in-a-generation study to address rabbinic training needs, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz reports. “Launched more than six years ago as the Center for Rabbinic Innovation – a small, incubated program in the Office of Innovation, which is fiscally sponsored by Hillel International – Atra, as the organization is now known, trains and supports rabbinic leaders from all backgrounds to adapt their practice for the real world, to help them grow professionally and propel their leadership. During the pandemic, the organization also received a Jewish Community Response and Impact Fund grant to support the Rabbinic (re)Design Lab, which empowered clergy to imagine and pilot new approaches to engaging communities during the High Holy Days… Atra’s new name invokes the Aramaic phrase ‘mara d’atra,’ meaning the teacher or rabbi who serves a particular place, a hat tip to the modern ubiquity of places where rabbis can be found. Over the next three years, the organization expects to expand its outreach to rabbis and other Jewish spiritual leaders, as well as bring 45 organizational partners into the emerging conversation about what makes a rabbi, Rabbi Shira Koch Epstein, Atra’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy.” [eJP]

🇷🇺 Moscow Memories: In Foreign Policy, Rabbi ​​Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of Moscow, details the recent history of the Jewish community in post-Soviet Russia. “​​After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia never went through a repentance process, like the truth and reconciliation commissions of post-apartheid South Africa and post-war Germany. In Russia, the old functionaries stayed in place, just shifting their language slightly, but keeping intact much of the communist-style behavior and political culture. And while the practice of KGB recruiting clergy did abate somewhat in the Yeltsin years, with the new FSB secret service — with the ascent of Putin the old tactics returned in full force, and the FSB once again started to hire clergy representatives from every religion, using threats, blackmail, and manipulation to control all religious groups. It has not stopped at securing the subservience of the Russian Orthodox Church and infiltrating of the Jewish community. The FSB has also made sure to plant its representatives within Muslim religious leadership. (More than 10 percent of Russian citizens identify as Muslim.)” [FP]

⚖️ Judgment Day: In the Wall Street Journal, former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey suggests that the outcome of Israel’s proposed judicial reform be the implementation of a system that differentiates between policy issues and legal issues. “Not all the government-sponsored changes are likely to be adopted. Even if they were, they would simply empower a more democratically chosen set of government officers to decide — in the trappings of a legal setting — issues that aren’t actually susceptible to legal analysis, but are essentially legislative policy judgments. This would change the actors but not the masquerade. Real reform would recognize the distinction between legal issues that can be decided in court and policy issues relegated to the political arena. It would also permit cases to be brought only by parties with a direct and personal interest. That would make the debate less of a struggle over who controls outcomes.” [WSJ]

🇩🇪 Reclaiming History: In Slate, Courtney Sender details her effort to secure German citizenship, which had been stripped from her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, by the Nuremberg Laws. “I rooted around in the jewelry box. I slid on two more of her rings, heavy ones, in addition to the one that I always wear. I put on a gold necklace charm in the shape of the tablets of Moses, inscribed in Hebrew, dated 1890. I turned to go, but I stopped again. It still wasn’t enough. So I added her Star of David to the necklace and clasped both charms on the same chain around my neck. I needed something explicitly Jewish before I could walk out the door. I was feeling both grateful and defiant. The consulate is technically German jurisdiction, not American. I would bring my grandparents’ Jewish artifacts back to Germany. I had been planning to drive to the consulate, but as I stepped out into the unusually warm February air, I decided to take the train. I wanted the journey to happen in public. I wanted to be seen wearing Nana’s jewelry on my way back to Germany, even if no one else would know what they were seeing.” [Slate]



🎓 Campus Beat: In The New York Times, Princeton University senior Adam Hoffman cautions that the political environment on college campuses — which tend to skew progressive — is driving conservative students further to the right. “Today’s campus conservatives embrace a less moderate, complacent and institutional approach to politics. Instead of belief in the status quo, many tend toward scorched-earth politics. But these changes aren’t solely the consequence of a fractured national politics. They’re also the result of puritanically progressive campuses that alienate conservative students from their liberal peers and college as a whole. The distrust of authority, the protest and the disobedience that have characterized the left’s activism over the past half-century or so have arrived on the right. The American universities that once served as moderating finishing schools have become breeding grounds for conservative firebrands.” [NYTimes]