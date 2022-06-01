Worthy Reads

🗺️ Mideast Map: In The Hill, Mark Roth looks at the Tiran and Sanafir islands, which are reportedly a trading token in Washington’s efforts to broker relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. “Washington must aggressively seize upon this opening. Yes, it will mean painfully looking the other way when it comes to Saudi Arabia and its misdeeds. However, breakthrough opportunities for peace rarely present themselves in the Mideast. One is now and it is within reach. In 1977, when I first gazed upon the Tiran and Sanafir Islands, they were hazy and forbidding. Now, they are clear and inviting — and instead of being a cause of war, they can and must be a path for peace. The Biden administration must be quick about it. The kaleidoscope that is the Mideast is already starting to twist and what is, soon no longer will be.” [TheHill]

🤝 Back Channel: In an excerpt from his upcoming book ​​The Pope at War: The Secret History of Pius XII, Mussolini, and Hitler published in The Atlantic, David Kertzer provides the first account of secret meetings between the wartime pope and Nazi top brass. “Few topics in Church history, or the history of the Second World War, are as hotly contested as Pius XII’s decision to avoid direct public criticism of Hitler or his regime, and to remain publicly silent in the face of the Holocaust. Many Church conservatives portray Pius as nonetheless a steadfast, courageous foe of Hitler and fascism. Others have harshly criticized him for failing to denounce the Nazi war of aggression and Hitler’s effort to exterminate all of Europe’s Jews. Even when the Nazi SS rounded up more than 1,000 Jews in Rome itself, on October 16, 1943, the pope refused to make his voice heard. Held for two days in a complex near the walls of the Vatican, the Jews were then placed on a train bound for Auschwitz.” [TheAtlantic]

🇱🇧 The Hezbollah Opposition: In Foreign Policy, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Hussain Abdul-Hussain suggests a potential strategy for anti-Hezbollah Lebanese officials to diminish the terror group’s hold on Beirut. “In his post-election speech, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah acknowledged that no party or coalition won a majority. But with its ability to intimidate rivals, Hezbollah has the advantage. At the very least, the party (and its militia) can throw a tantrum and paralyze the state until it gets what it wants. Even an outright anti-Hezbollah parliamentary majority in 2005 and 2009 did not manage to oust the party from power. Forcefully disarming Hezbollah is a bloody endeavor no one is willing to undertake. But the group has an Achilles’ heel: It pretends that its extralegal armed forces have the approval of the elected cabinet. Yet the cabinet is dominated by Hezbollah loyalists.” [ForeignPolicy]

💎 Divas of Dubai: The Associated Press’ Isabel Debre spotlights “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” the latest reality TV offering from Bravo’s popular franchise, and the first “Real Housewives” series set abroad and produced by the network. “Cast members say showing off their extravagant, party-hard lives on screen debunks stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion. ‘This is an opportunity for me to show the Western world, or the world in general, how a modern Arab woman can be,’ Sara Al Madani, a serial entrepreneur and single mom, told The Associated Press from her quirky villa adorned with portraits of her favorite non-fungible tokens and a room full of trophies commemorating her career. Instead of the traditional black abaya, Al Madani sported a wide-brimmed suede hat. With a nose ring, tongue piercing and arm tattoo that reads ‘Rebel,’ she was the first to admit: ‘I’m not your typical Arab or Emirati.’ Al Madani is the only Emirati cast member — a ratio that comes as no surprise in a country where expatriates outnumber locals nearly nine to one.” [AP]