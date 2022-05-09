Worthy Reads

🗺️ Regional Realignment: In The Atlantic, former Ambassador Dennis Ross proposes how the Biden administration can solidify alliances as it works to counter Russia in a post-Ukraine conflict world. “Perpetuating a Middle East that is shaped by conflicts may serve Russian and Iranian interests, but it does not serve ours. Thankfully, a growing coalition that includes the Saudis, Emiratis, Egyptians, Jordanians, Moroccans, Bahrainis, and Israelis is already cooperating to counter Iranian plans for the region. America’s Central Command provides both a mechanism to support their security needs and an umbrella under which they can integrate their intelligence, counterterror, and early-warning-, cyber- and missile- and drone-defense activities — making them collectively more secure than they would be on their own. The more we encourage the sort of economic cooperation and trade that Israel and the UAE are now establishing, the stronger a basis for regional peace we will create, and the more we will foster a robust coalition supporting the rules of the game we seek internationally.” [TheAtlantic]



🛰️ Deadly Drone: In The New Yorker, Stephen Witt spotlights the Bayraktar TB2, a UAV developed by the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has over the last six years been sold to more than a dozen countries and has brought “the tactic of the precision air strike to the developing world and revers[ed] the course of several wars” and is now being used by Ukraine. “The Bayraktar TB2 is a flat, gray unmanned aerial vehicle (U.A.V.), with angled wings and a rear propeller. It carries laser-guided bombs and is small enough to be carried in a flatbed truck, and costs a fraction of similar American and Israeli drones. Its designer, Selçuk Bayraktar, the son of a Turkish auto-parts entrepreneur, is one of the world’s leading weapons manufacturers. In the defense of Ukraine, Bayraktar has become a legend, the namesake of a baby lemur at the Kyiv zoo, and the subject of a catchy folk song, which claims that his drone ‘makes ghosts out of Russian bandits.’” [NewYorker]

🎓 Campus Beat: In Common Sense, author Dara Horn, an alum of the Harvard Crimson, writes about the editorial board’s decision to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, and relays the experiences she’s had on college campuses throughout the country. “At Swarthmore, Haverford and Bryn Mawr Colleges, where I spoke at a joint event a few weeks later, I had the pleasure of viewing videos recorded at a rally earlier that semester, during which dozens of students chanted, ‘From Swarthmore to Gaza, globalize the Intifada.’ I had to explain to my audience, most of whom were infants during the Second Intifada, that the Second Intifada consisted of suicide bombers deliberately murdering and maiming hundreds of Jews in restaurants, nightclubs, supermarkets, buses, hotels, and of course, college campuses in Israel. The Jewish students in my audience, while perhaps unfamiliar with these historic details, had nonetheless received their peers’ message loud and clear. When I asked one of them afterward how many Jewish students were at her school, she made me realize I’d asked a stupid question, one even more pointless than ‘What are your politics?’ ‘It’s really not about how many Jewish students are here,’ she casually informed me. ‘It’s about how many Jewish students are out.’” [CommonSense]

👨 Koch’s Complexities: The New York Times’ Matt Flegenheimer and Rosa Goldensohn delve into the personal life of former New York City Mayor Ed Koch, who, friends and family say, was not public about his sexuality. “He denied as much for decades — to reporters, campaign operatives and his staff — swatting away longstanding rumors with a choice profanity or a cheeky aside, even if these did little to convince some New Yorkers. Through his death, in 2013, his deflections endured…Now, with gay rights re-emerging as a national political tinderbox, The New York Times has assembled a portrait of the life Mr. Koch lived, the secrets he carried and the city he helped shape as he carried them. While both friends and antagonists over the years have referenced his sexuality in stray remarks and published commentaries, this account draws on more than a dozen interviews with people who knew Mr. Koch and are in several cases speaking extensively on the record for the first time — filling out a chapter that they say belongs, at last, to the sweep of history.” [NYTimes]