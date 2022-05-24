Worthy Reads

🇫🇷 French Twist: The New York Times’ Aurelien Breeden spotlights new French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, whose grandfather and uncle were killed in Auschwitz and whose father became a Resistance fighter during WWII. “Ms. Borne’s father, Joseph Bornstein, a Jew who was part of the resistance in Nazi-occupied France and who survived deportation to Auschwitz, killed himself when she was 11 years old. Her parents’ pharmaceutical business in Paris had gone bankrupt, abruptly interrupting the family’s middle-class life and throwing Ms. Borne, her sister and their mother into dire financial straits… Nicolas Lebourg, a French historian and political scientist who wrote recently about Joseph Bornstein’s detention in French camps during World War II, said that the new prime minister’s past resonated because it exemplified integration. ‘You have a story that leads you, in two generations, from foreigners arrested by the French police, detained in French camps because they are Jewish, and who became French, to a prime minister,’ Mr. Lebourg said.” [NYTimes]

🕍 Praying in Safety: In The Hill, Secure Community Network CEO Michael Masters and Howard University President Wayne Frederick call on legislators to provide increased support to nonprofits and minority institutions for security purposes. “​​As part of President Biden’s budget proposal, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security supports calls for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) to double in funding from $180 million to $360 million. Unfortunately, even this level of funding is below the $400 million in grant funding sought by nonprofit facilities last year. Given the recent surge in extremist threats, the need for funds is even higher today. These grants have been used by nonprofits and faith-based communities to add electric locks on doors, place panic buttons in school classrooms, install cameras, build new security gates and strengthen glass doors and exterior windows. Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, one of the hostages from Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, credited the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for updated cameras that provided vital information to the police and FBI during the hostage incident.” [TheHill]

🥅 Settlement Shift: In Foreign Policy, Elliott Abrams and Uri Sadot propose that the Biden administration should adjust its response to announcements of new Israeli settlement construction. “For the United States to harangue Israel’s government every time new housing units in the West Bank are announced will achieve nothing. A more realistic approach would be to focus protests and pressure against any attempt to significantly change the status quo — while actively nudging Israel into building in existing settlements within the recognized blocks. Fighting overall population growth rates is a fool’s errand that will harm bilateral relations and fail. And that is because it is really not government policy that is expanding the settler population in the West Bank. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are making decisions on family size and, like families everywhere, don’t want their government to interfere with those decisions. Which, realistically, it won’t.” [FP]

🪦 Act of Remembrance: The New York Times’ Liam Stack looks at Operation Benjamin, an effort begun by amateur historian Shalom Lamm to replace the crosses on graves of American Jewish service members who died during WWII with Stars of David. “‘I am almost embarrassed to say how we did this: We took a soldier whose name sounded Jewish,’ Mr. Lamm said. ‘We said “Hey, Benjamin Garadetsky is buried under a cross, maybe he is Jewish.” And lo and behold, it turned out he was Jewish.’ Mr. Lamm tracked down and contacted Mr. Garadetsky’s descendants. He learned that Mr. Garadetsky had been a Russian immigrant who lived in the Bronx before his military service, and whose parents were buried in a Jewish cemetery not far from Mr. Lamm’s home on Long Island. Mr. Garadetsky’s grave was rededicated in 2018. After that, Mr. Lamm started Operation Benjamin, naming the project after this first soldier whose background he had researched.” [NYTimes]