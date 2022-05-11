Worthy Reads

📘 Book Bite: In the Wall Street Journal, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton reviews former Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s new memoir of his time in the Trump administration, which has faced criticism from supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump. “Both Democrats and Mr. Trump’s most committed supporters are criticizing this memoir without waiting to read it. For some, serving at all in the Trump administration was ignominious, a perspective both unfair and dangerous. They believe Mr. Esper should have resigned, gone public with his stories, and thereby provided instant gratification to Mr. Trump’s manifold opponents… For others, the author is disloyal to Mr. Trump, breaching trust with him and colleagues still in public life, revealing behavior and remarks thought to have been private. This criticism is simultaneously cynical and naive. Anyone who thinks life in government is private forever hasn’t learned from our history, starting with George Washington’s cabinet members anonymously assaulting each other in the press from early in his first term.” [WSJ]

👨 Ellison’s Evolution: Puck’s Theodore Schleifer examines the political evolution of Larry Ellison from “West Coast health nut social liberal” who socialized with the Clintons to, more recently, host of a fundraiser for Donald Trump. “It would be Barack Obama who sent him screeching rightward. Ellison, who grew up in a self-described ‘tough neighborhood’ on Chicago’s South Side, disliked how Obama Democrats governed cities, and he really disliked how he believed Obama approached Israel. Ellison, who was raised by his Jewish aunt, declined to get Bar Mitzvahed as a kid and wasn’t overly religious in his early life. But he began to embrace Judaism after meeting his birth mother, also Jewish, at age 48. That spurred Ellison to become a major funder of Zionist causes, developing such a strong friendship with Bibi Netanyahu that Ellison was at risk of being called to the stand in the Netanyahu corruption trial for allegedly doing various dirty works on Bibi’s behalf.” [Puck]

🇮🇷 Eye on Iran: The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian compares his experience imprisoned in Iran to that of Iranian-Swedish doctor Ahmad Reza Djalali, whom Tehran has accused of spying for Israel and sentenced to death. “When I was in the same prison Djalali is in right now, my captors regularly tried to justify my detention on the grounds that I was being put through a legal process. I used every opportunity to remind them that the only difference between what they were doing to me and what the Islamic State and other terrorist organizations do to their hostages was that they hadn’t killed me — yet. If Djalali’s case is any indication, even that distinction could soon disappear.” [WashPost]

🗣️ Partisan Pivot? In The Atlantic, criminal defense attorney Lara Bazelon voices concern over the American Civil Liberties Union’s partisan shift, in contrast to the organization’s history of fighting for free speech, regardless of the politics of that speech. “The ACLU now seems largely unable or unwilling to uphold its core values. To be fair, the organization still goes to bat for some causes that are associated with conservatives and free-speech absolutists, including the right to bear arms, of anti-Semites to protest, and of parochial schools to discriminate in hiring based on religion. And yet since Trump’s election, according to The New York Times, the organization’s annual budget has grown threefold and its lawyer staff has doubled — but only four of its attorneys specialize in free-speech issues, a number that has not changed in a decade. Instead, the ACLU has expanded its services — and filled its coffers — as it takes partisan stances or embraces dubious causes. Meanwhile, when it comes to the red-hot culture-war issues squarely within its wheelhouse, such as the right to free, albeit hateful, speech on campus, the ACLU has stayed largely on the sidelines.” [TheAtlantic]

🗺️ Déjà Vu Diplomacy: Former Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt suggests that the U.S. look back to the European policy of Ostpolitik, which forged economic ties between Germany and what was then the U.S.S.R., as an indicator of how to handle nuclear talks with Iran. “The Iranian regime lusts to dominate its neighbors and seeks to cause immeasurable suffering, damage and destruction. The Iranian regime is watching as it sees the enormous leverage Russia has from the threat of nuclear weapons which could be used against any country standing in Russia’s way. Rapprochement with the Iranian regime is, in the words of Yogi Bera, like déjà vu all over again. Ostpolitik proved to be a colossal mistake. It would be the height of arrogance for the United States and our European allies not to learn from the lessons of the past, and for us to meekly, fearfully and naively enter into a new JCPOA.” [FoxNews]