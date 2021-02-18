👋 Good Thursday morning!

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally spoke yesterday for the first time since Biden took office nearly a month ago.

In a conversation that lasted around an hour, the two leaders discussed regional peace, Iran and the U.S.-Israel defense relationship, according to readouts from both countries. In comments to reporters in the Oval Office, Biden described it as a “good conversation.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday that the U.S. is calling on Iran to refrain from halting any assurances to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is traveling to Tehran this weekend to hold talks on restoring access to international inspectors.

The Israeli government is engaged in rare Russian-brokered talks to secure the release of a young Israeli woman who recently crossed into Syria. A proposed deal would exchange the woman for two Syrians imprisoned in Israel, but complications ensued when the prisoners said they would refuse to move to Damascus, wanting instead to return to their homes in the Golan.

Israel maintains the woman, reportedly from a haredi family in Modi’in Illit,accidentally crossed the border, although some media reports claim she intentionally snuck into Syrian territory.

In an interview on Peter Beinart’s podcast, “Occupied Thoughts,” former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes posited that there is “a very aggressive, kind of pro-Likud media in the United States” that partly drives intense media coverage of Israel. Rhodes also suggested that Netanyahu’s world view is: “Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That’s the only way to survive in this world.”

Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of FDD, charged Rhodes with being hostile toward Israel and referred to Beinart as “once pro-Israel, now advocate for the destruction of Jewish-state.” Beinart replied, “I called for Jews + Palestinians to be treated equally under the law. Equality only seems like destruction when you’re defending a system of ethnic, religious or racial supremacy.” Dubowitz replied again, as did Beinart.