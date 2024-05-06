Good Monday morning. Today is Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the ideological split between Young Democrats of America and the Democratic National Committee on Israel, and interview Holocaust survivors who decades later survived the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Daniel Lubetzky, Joe Kahn and Jerry Seinfeld.

Israelbegan evacuating Gazans from parts of Rafah today ahead of an expected incursion, hours after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Hamas’ repeated rejections of efforts to reach a cease-fire gave Israel no alternative to a Rafah operation. An Egyptian official told Axios’ Barak Ravid that a weekend rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza that killed four Israeli soldiers sabotaged the hostage negotiations; Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

After days of negotiations that failed to bring about an agreement, Hamas’ delegation returned to Qatar last night to consult with the terror group’s Doha-based leadership. Meanwhile, the U.S. is putting pressure on Qatar to evict top Hamas officials from the Gulf country if Hamas continues to reject efforts to reach a cease-fire and hostage release. French President Emmanuel Macron cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a Rafah invasion, pushing him to focus on reaching a hostage deal. Netanyahu is expected to meet later this week in Jerusalem with CIA Director Bill Burns, who is in Doha today after spending the weekend in Cairo for talks.

The ongoing efforts to secure the release of some 33 hostages come at a somber time for Israel, as the country marked Holocaust Remembrance Day. The ceremonies and events held throughout the country last night drew parallels between the genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II and Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre, as well as the the ongoing war in Gaza and the world’s reaction to it.

At Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu and other top political figures, religious leaders and dignitaries – along with some Holocaust survivors – gathered on Sunday evening in memory of those who perished eight decades ago.

The ceremony’s host, Israeli TV presenter Doria Lampel, drew attention to a chair left purposely empty to represent the 132 people being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. She also highlighted that the focus of this year’s Remembrance Day was on the Jewish communities destroyed by the Nazis.

In his speech, Herzog pointed out that this year’s annual “Days of Awe” – beginning with Holocaust Remembrance Day and ending with Independence Day next week – are taking place under the shadow of war. He drew a direct line between the Holocaust and events of the past seven months, describing his meeting with a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor and his grandson, a reserve soldier deployed during this war. He also recalled multiple individuals who survived the Holocaust and rebuilt their lives in Israel, only to see children and grandchildren brutally murdered or kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“Throughout the decades that have passed since the Holocaust, we assured time after time: ‘Never again,’ and we swore that the Jewish people would never again stand defenseless and unprotected,” Herzog said. “Despite all that, the horrors of the Holocaust shook us all during the October massacres, echoing in all our hearts.”

Netanyahu spoke about the response of the international community towards Israel’s war against Hamas, saying that the antisemitic tropes were different today but the meaning was the same. He criticized the anti-Israel protests on U.S. university campuses and efforts to label Israel’s actions as war crimes and genocide in international forums.

“As the prime minister of Israel, the one and only Jewish state, I pledge here, today, from Jerusalem on this Holocaust Remembrance Day that if Israel is forced to stand alone in the world, it will stand alone,” he said. “But I know we’re not alone because there are countless decent people from around the world that support our just cause and I say to you, we will defeat our genocidal enemies. Never again is now.”

A few miles away, outside the Prime Minister’s Office, families whose loved ones are still being held hostage in Gaza held an emotional protest calling on the government to reach an immediate deal with the Iranian-backed terror group to free their relatives. “For 76 years, the government of Israel promised ‘Never again,’” said Albert Ariev, father of hostage Karina Ariev. “Now it’s up to you. Through your actions, you must prove it.”

While the war is front of mind in Israel today, it is also part of the conversation this week in Los Angeles, where a who’s who of business leaders, philanthropists and politicians have descended on Beverly Hills to attend the annual Milken Institute Global Conference.

The Israel-Hamas war and the broader tensions in the Middle East are not a major focus on the forum’s agenda. Still, amid dozens of panels about current events, corporate leadership and higher education — including keynote speeches by former President Bill Clinton, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk — talk of what’s happening 7,500 miles to the east will likely be unavoidable. A diverse mix of executives from Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations will be mingling at the Beverly Hilton as their leaders attempt to negotiate a hostage and cease-fire deal.

Attendees at a panel this afternoon about how to address antisemitism after Oct. 7 will hear from CNN host Van Jones, KIND snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky, Rabbi David Wolpe and The Free Press’ Bari Weiss. (Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch, who’s at Milken this week, caught up with Lubetzky on Sunday. Read the interview here.)

Later, Queen Rania of Jordan, who has been sharply critical of Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, will speak about global humanitarianism. On the East Coast, her husband, King Abdullah II, is slated to have lunch with President Joe Biden this afternoon.

At Milken, we’ll also be watching whether a morning conversation about the utility of a college degree, which includes University of Florida President Ben Sasse and Wesleyan University President Michael Roth, touches on the widespread campus protests. The behind-the-scenes dealmaking at Milken, including the numerous Israeli investors who will be there, stands in contrast to students’ calls to divest from Israeli businesses.

