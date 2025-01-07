fbpx
Pressure on Hamas backers ‘key’ to hostages release, Israeli official says

Countries with leverage on Hamas must ‘act now’ to conclude a deal, Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar Tal said

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, attends a news conference about the Israel-Hamas war, and pressure to reduce civilian casualties, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Washington.

By
Lahav Harkov
January 7, 2025

Pressure on Hamas’ backers is needed to reach a cease-fire and hostage-release deal, Foreign Ministry Director-General Eden Bar Tal said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

“The key to the conclusion of this deal is with those who have leverage on Hamas,” Bar Tal said, without specifically mentioning Qatar, which until recently housed a number of senior Hamas officials. “That should be the address for the international community, to address those countries and ask them to act now.” 

“The few countries with special relations with Hamas that are acting as mediators should be putting pressure on Hamas in order to conclude the deal now,” he added.

Asked about what pressure could lead Hamas to free the 100 hostages who have been held in Gaza for the past 459 days, Ben Tal reiterated: “There is no mystery as to which countries have a special relationship with Hamas. They’re playing mediator.”

Qatar has served as a primary mediator between Israel and Western countries and Hamas, hosting most of the talks in its capital, Doha. Egypt has also played a role in the talks, and Turkey has good relations with Hamas.

Ben Tal would not answer questions directly relating to Qatar and its role.

The newly appointed director-general held his first briefing with foreign media as talks continued for the release of female, elderly, minor and wounded hostages in exchange for a temporary cease-fire and the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

“Israel is fully committed and [has been] doing its utmost to conclude a deal for a long time,” Ben Tal said. “The only reason the hostages are still held in horrific conditions is Hamas. Hamas is the only reason and the only obstacle.” 

Ben Tal noted that Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the same in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Addressing Syria, Ben Tal said that Israel will remain in the buffer zone between the two countries until it is confident that the situation on its northern border is stable and safe.

“Israel took a few posts to have a better observation [position],” he said. “We have no territorial demand. Our one obligation is to protect our people and not allow any surprises.” 

Israel remains skeptical of Syrian leader Mohammad al-Jolani and his Al Qaeda offshoot group Hayah Tahrir al-Sham, Ben Tal said, adding that actions “tell us much more than sweet talk, smiles and photo ops.” 

Ben Tal called on the world to demand that Hayah Tahrir al-Sham “stop the killing of minorities.” 

He focused specifically on Turkey and its strikes on the Kurds, saying that “the international community must call on Turkey to stop the aggression and killing.”

Rather than aid the Kurds when a crisis occurs, Ben Tal said, “addressing Turkey and calling for the cessation of any violence against the Kurds is the best step to be taken? Why wait for the situation to get worse? This can be stopped by a clear demand by other NATO countries from Turkey.” 

While Sa’ar has spoken in support of the Kurds, Ben Tal did not detail any Israeli efforts to aid the minority group. 

“We have relations with likeminded countries in the West that have better access” to the Kurds, he said.

Ben Tal’s remarks on Turkey came the day after an Israeli government-appointed committee tasked with preparing a comprehensive defense strategy warned that Israel must prepare for a direct conflict with Turkey, in light of its increased involvement in Syria and regional assertiveness.

