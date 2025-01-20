fbpx
Imam Ousted

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benediction

The previously slated speaker did not appear alongside other religious leaders

MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, left, gestures during the Benediction as from l-r., Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and former Vice-President Kamala Harris look on during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Morry Gash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by )

By
Haley Cohen
January 20, 2025

An imam who refused to acknowledge Hezbollah as a terrorist organization was removed as a speaker at President Donald Trump’s inauguration after previously being slated to deliver a benediction. 

Imam Husham Al-Husainy, who leads Karbalaa, a prominent Islamic education center in Dearborn, Mich., was asked by Hannity in a 2007 Fox News interview whether Hezbollah is a terrorist organization. “First of all — first of all, Hezbollah is a Lebanese organization,” Al-Husainy replied. “And I’ve got nothing to do with that. But there is a biblical meaning of Hezbollah. It is in Judaism and Christianity and Islam meaning people of God and that means yes.” 

The U.S. designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997. Al-Husainy appeared on Hannity’s show, alongside liberal journalist Alan Colmes, on the heels of delivering an invocation at the Democratic National Convention winter meeting in January 2007, where he gave “remarks that have raised so many questions,” Hannity said at the time. 

In the interview, Hannity asked, “Will you believe, will you admit that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, sir?” 

“That is your explanation,” Al-Husainy answered. “Is it?” Hannity asked. “But Hezbollah — sir, you give me time to explain,” Al-Husainy continued. 

“This is a yes or no. Is Hezbollah a terrorist organization? Yes or no? Is Hezbollah…” Hannity asked. “No,” Al-Husainy said. 

“No. They’re not?” Hannity asked again. “What are you talking about? What are you talking — which question do you want me to answer?” Al-Husainy said. 

Though he was listed on an earlier version of the inauguration program , Al-Husainy did not appear alongside other religious leaders — Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University; Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of the 180 Church in Detroit and Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn — at the benediction in the Capitol rotunda. 

A spokesperson for the newly inaugurated 47th president did not immediately respond to an inquiry from JI asking why Al-Husainy was removed from the lineup. Trump did not include an imam in his inauguration ceremony when he first took office in 2017.

