What You Should Know

The dam is breaking.



Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) on Tuesdaycalled for President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race, the first elected Democratic lawmaker to do so, with several additional elected officials expressing lukewarm enthusiasm at the prospect of Biden continuing to run, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) slammed the Biden campaign in a Semafor interview for its “dismissive attitude towards people who are raising questions for discussion.”

The New York Times, in a sign of the shifting media focus on Biden’s mental acuity, published a front-page expose on the president’s health, headlined: “Biden’s Lapses Are Increasingly Common, According to Some of Those in the Room.”

The growing alarm in Democratic circles over Biden’s ability to effectively run against former President Donald Trump comes as a new CNN poll, conducted after last week’s debate, found that Biden performs notably worse than every other Democrat tested against Trump – including Vice President Kamala Harris.

The poll finds Trump now leading Biden by six points, 49-43%, while Harris would keep the race within the margin of error, only trailing Trump 47-45%. All other Democrats tested, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, performed better against Trump than Biden.

New battleground state polling numbersleaked to Puck from a trusted Democratic pollster show Biden trailing by significant margins in battleground states including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada, with the president running neck-and-neck with Trump in Democratic-leaning states like New Hampshire, Virginia and New Mexico. That portends a Trump landslide, one that would likely sweep in unified GOP control of Washington.

Biden’s campaign is hastily trying to prove he can handle unscripted events, scheduling a Friday interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, and holding an event in battleground Wisconsin the same day. Biden will also be holding a press conference at next week’s NATO summit in Washington, D.C. Those events may prove to be the last best chance to convince the American public that Biden is up to the job for another four years.

But as polls continue to show the damage in the aftermath of Biden’s disastrous debate, along with fresh data showing Harris running a more competitive race, expect growing calls for a change at the top of the ticket.

The only realistic way to replace Biden without creating a political mess is convincing Biden to step aside and anointing Harris as the heir apparent.

Harris is likely not the strongest candidate that Democrats could field (in a vacuum), but the reality is that Democrats don’t need their strongest candidate in this political crisis, but a nominee who can keep up with the typical expectations of a presidential candidate in the homestretch of a consequential campaign.