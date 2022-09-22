👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Ahmed Shaheed, the former U.N.’s special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, about his efforts to fight antisemitism on the global stage. We also look at the response from House Democrats to comments made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib earlier this week about Israel and progressive values. Below, we look at what Israeli PM Yair Lapid told Jewish leaders in New York yesterday ahead of his U.N. speech today. Also in today’s newsletter: Amb. Susan Rice, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and David Makovsky.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will take the dais at the United Nations General Assembly this afternoon, in his first address to the international body.

Weeks away from the country’s next election, Lapid plans to call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in his speech, Axios first reported.

Yesterday, he met with American Jewish leaders at the offices of the UJA-Federation of New York, in an event co-hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Lapid made brief introductory remarks before dedicating most of the meeting to answering questions from the group, one attendee told JI.

“We are one family. You are my brothers and sisters. The government of Israel accepts all streams of Judaism,” Lapid told participants. “The special bond between Israel and Jews around the world is one of our top priorities, and we will show this. Israel must be, and will be, an open home for all Jews.”

One participant contrasted Lapid’s meeting with the Jewish leaders to similar gatherings with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “With Netanyahu, he would come in and basically give a U.N. speech, complete with PowerPoint,” the attendee said. “It was more a show than a dialogue and a give-and-take.” Read the full story here.

In his half-hour-long address to the General Assembly yesterday morning, President Joe Biden briefly addressed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “And we will continue to advocate for lasting negotiating peace between the Jewish and democratic state of Israel and the Palestinian people. The United States is committed to Israel’s security, full stop, and a negotiated two-state solution remains, in our view, the best way to ensure Israel’s security and prosperity for the future and give the Palestinians the state which — to which they are entitled — both sides to fully respect the equal rights of their citizens; both people enjoying equal measure of freedom and dignity.”

“In a kitchen sink address, Biden gave the Israeli-Palestinian issue its obligatory perfunctory two sentences,” the Carnegie Endowment’s Aaron David Miller quipped.

Elsewhere in New York, Manhattan restaurant Reserve Cut got some extra publicity this week after rapper Cardi B turned up at the kosher steakhouse for dinner with her husband, Offset.