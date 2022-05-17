👋 Good Tuesday morning!

It’s primary day in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky. We’re keeping an eye on a number of races as results come in tonight. Some of the races we’re watching:

PA Senate (GOP): What had previously been a two-man race between businessman David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state’s Republican primary has turned into an unexpected free-for-all in the final days of the campaign, with polls showing an 11th-hour surge in support for little-known political commentator Kathy Barnette, who has endorsed and campaigned alongside Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. McCormick and Oz have attacked each other relentlessly on the airwaves, seeing their favorables plummet, providing a potential pathway for Barnette.

PA Senate (Dem.): Experts suggest that the race is Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s to lose, with the former mayor besting Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) in both fundraising and in the polls. The progressive Fetterman — who told JI last month that the U.S.-Israel relationship needs “to be safeguarded, protected, supported and nurtured through legislation and all available diplomatic efforts in the region” — has repeatedly said his views do not align with those of members of the Squad, despite his positioning to Lamb’s left. Lamb, for his part, has called for a “delicate balance” on the part of the U.S. when it comes to supporting Israel while criticizing some of its policies on settlements.

NC-04: In the crowded Democratic primary to succeed longtime Rep. David Price (D-NC), three candidates — Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, state Sen. Valerie Foushee and “American Idol” star Clay Aiken — have bolted to the front of the pack. Foushee has drummed up endorsements from the Democratic establishment in the state, as well as financial backing from pro-Israel groups, including the AIPAC-affiliated super PAC United Democracy Project, which spent close to $300,000 in the district this year.

NC-11: Facing a deluge of controversies that have turned many Republican leaders against him in recent months, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), the increasingly embattled freshman congressman from western North Carolina, has found his political future in question as he prepares to go up against more than a half-dozen primary challengers. His most formidable opponent, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, has earned backing from a number of high-profile elected officials across the state who believe that Cawthorn, at 26, has already overstayed his welcome in Congress. While a polling memo obtained by JI in late March suggested that Cawthorn may be “in danger,” it remains to be seen if he has maintained a sufficient level of goodwill among voters in the district to clinch the nomination. If no candidate secures more than 30% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff.

Read the full run-down of races we’ll be tracking as polls close tonight.

The House passed the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act — which proposes $500 million in annual funding for the NSGP from 2023 to 2028 and establishes a dedicated office to administer the grant program. The vote was 288 to 129; all of the “no” votes were Republicans.

Last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., perpetrated by an alleged shooter who espoused white supremacist ideas in a hate-filled screed, is prompting renewed calls on Capitol Hill to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which has stalled amid opposition from Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), the legislation’s lead sponsor, urged the House to vote on it this week, arguing that “government and law enforcement have failed to catch these signs” of the alleged shooter’s radicalization, “just as Congress has failed to appropriately combat domestic terrorism.” Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) urged attendees at yesterday’s National Council of Jewish Women conference in Washington to call their representatives to demand a vote.

Early unofficial results from Lebanon’s elections show that the terror group Hezbollah is likely to lose its parliamentary majority, in the country’s first elections since a political uprising and a financial collapse. But it is unclear whether that means Hezbollah’s opponents will actually gain power in a significant way.

“People forget that Hezbollah was in the minority in two back-to-back elections in 2005 and 2009,” said Tony Badran, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It didn’t have the slightest impact on their dominance of the system and their ability to drive the agenda and the politics.” Hezbollah remains “the only coherent bloc,” while its opponents are fractious and fragmented.