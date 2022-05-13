👋 Good Friday morning!

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Twitter this morning that his senior foreign policy advisor, Shimrit Meir, has resigned. Meir joined Bennett’s government as a political neophyte, but was often credited with helping turn the Yamina party leader into a world-class statesman. Read our profile of Meir from earlier this month here.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died today at 73, according to reports from local media. He will be succeeded by his younger brother, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Joe Biden will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein this morning at the White House.

Lebanese voters will cast their ballots on Sunday in parliamentary elections, the first since widespread anti-government protests in 2019. The country’s economy has collapsed, and 98% of Lebanese voters disapprove of the ruling elite’s performance, according to a survey conducted by Oxfam last month.

But experts caution that the results probably won’t lead to significant changes, with the terrorist group Hezbollah maintaining its stronghold on the country’s military and politics — and keeping its thousands of rockets trained on Israel.

“The opposition, there’s a lot of it. But it hasn’t unified. It hasn’t coalesced. There’s something like 100 parties running in the elections,” said David Schenker, who directs the Program on Arab Politics at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “I think the concern is that these parties, even if there’s some residual support for them, they’ll end up eating their own.”

The emir of Qatar met yesterday in Tehran with top Iranian officials. “We believe that negotiation is the solution of the problem,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said of a nuclear deal, according to Iran’s IRNA news agency.

Washington is “supportive of regional efforts to deescalate and reduce tensions,” a State Department spokesperson told Jewish Insider on Thursday. “We are grateful for the constructive role Qatar has played in our efforts to achieve diplomatic resolutions of important and difficult issues between the United States and Iran.”

President Joe Biden designated Qatar a major non-NATO ally of the United States during the emir’s visit to Washington in March.