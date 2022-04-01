Worthy Reads

🇮🇱 Changing Tides: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg explores the contradictory reactions of Israeli officials — some of whom have warmly embraced greater Arab participation in Israeli society, and others who warn against it — amid an uptick in violence ahead of the holiday season. “These two trends — greater integration and surging intolerance — might seem at odds, but they are intrinsically linked. Progress provokes backlash. As Jewish-Arab collaboration has grown both within Israel and without in recent years — the week’s attacks coincided with an unprecedented diplomatic summit between Israeli and Arab foreign ministers — extremists have mobilized to sabotage it. The skyrocketing attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank; the shrill, racist incitement in the Knesset by far-right opposition figures such as [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir; and now this string of violent murders by Arab extremists in Israel are all part of the same reactionary reflex.” [TheAtlantic]

✡️ Community Ties: In the Wall Street Journal, Chabad’s Dovid Margolin reflects on the Chabad-Lubavich’s origins in modern-day Ukraine and reestablishment following the fall of the USSR. “Even with the Soviets gone, it wasn’t easy to be a proud and visible Jew in Ukraine. But this changed over the ensuing decades: 192 Chabad husband-and-wife teams put down roots in 32 cities throughout the country, building synagogues, schools and social-service centers. Giant Hanukkah menorahs illuminating public squares signaled that the days of hiding one’s Jewishness were over. While the Schneerson name had been reviled, the new Ukraine embraced it. In 2016, Mykolaiv and Dnipro renamed streets for the [late Lubavitcher] Rebbe. Since the Russian invasion, this flourishing Jewish community has been upended, but it hasn’t disappeared. The communal structure built to nurture Jewish life in Ukraine pivoted into an effort to save its Jews, together with other innocent civilians, from the destruction wreaked by the war.” [WSJ]

☢️ On the Table: In The Dispatch, Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Reuel Marc Gerecht considers the Biden administration’s options should Iran obtain a nuclear weapon. “Nuclear diplomacy should have meant, by definition, that the United States was gearing up for at least an expanded military containment of the Islamic Republic. The nuclear negotiations in Vienna are quite close to achieving their end if Washington can find work-arounds for Russia’s contributions and sanctions-avoiding trade with the Islamic Republic (certainly doable) and diplomatic legerdemain that neutralizes the Trump administration’s foreign-terrorist designation of the Revolutionary Guards (trickier but surmountable). A new deal will undoubtedly leave the Iranian theocracy with the means to produce the bomb and a lot of cash to buy conventional weapons. The clerical regime has, however, survived American collisions before (see Operation Praying Mantis that left much of Iranian navy in flames in 1988). Outside of Syria, American hard power, if Washington can muster it, isn’t likely to add the kind of pressure that could fray Iran’s writ anywhere in the region.” [TheDispatch]

⛳ Putt-ing Down Roots:In The New York Times, Debra Kamin spotlights the surge in property purchases in Caesarea, which has Israel’s only golf course — even though most of the new buyers have no interest in the game. “But while the story of city millennials fleeing to greener pastures has played out across the globe throughout the pandemic, Caesarea’s story is a bit different, Ms. Roberman said. That’s because Caesarea’s golf course is more than a stretch of manicured grass in the middle of a city. In Israel, a nation whose population is growing at four times the average rate of other developed nations, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Caesarea is an oasis of green that doesn’t require moving to a kibbutz or cooperative farm. For homeowners looking for an option that’s more pastoral and still allows them to commute to Tel Aviv, the golf course can become a backdrop for any number of lifestyles.” [NYTimes]