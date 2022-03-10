Worthy Reads

🇺🇦 Profile in Courage: In Politico, founding editor John Harris looks at what he describes as the “physical and moral courage” being shown by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the face of Russian aggression. “Zelenskyy has joined such iconic figures as the Chinese student who stood in front of a tank in Tiananmen Square in 1989, or the Flight 93 passengers on 9/11, or the firefighters that same day who raced up the stairs of the burning World Trade Center. All of them cause many people to interrogate themselves: What would I have done in those circumstances? If you had school-age children, as Zelenskyy does, would you stay and fight for your country, or would you become part of the massive lines of refugees? Most people, thankfully, never get to learn how they would respond in [an] existential crisis. But there is lots of evidence of what people tend to do in the less dramatic circumstances of everyday life — they look to compromise, they seek to avoid a fateful choice, they try to muddle through until tomorrow.” [Politico]

🛫 Jewish Home: Nearly 14,000 Russians and Belarusians have begun or are considering applying for visas to relocate to Israel — and more than 1,400 have already been approved — since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Bloomberg’s Daniel Avis writes. “That’s a fraction of the 2 million Ukrainians who’ve fled to neighboring countries to escape the fighting, but it highlights the alarm felt by many Russians amid deepening economic isolation, as foreign employers shut down and shed jobs, every-day items from iPhones to Big Macs disappear and their compatriots are excluded from international competitions and events. ‘Unfortunately, right now I see no future for my children in this country,’ Dagin, 50, said in a telephone interview from St. Petersburg.” [Bloomberg]

🚀 Warning Sign: In The Dispatch, Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Behnam Ben Taleblu warns of advances in Iranian missile technology as Tehran moves closer to a final nuclear deal with world powers. “The U.S. and Europe ignore these developments at their own peril. An Iranian IRBM and potentially ICBM capability is coming, and perhaps sooner than one might think. In the face of such a possibility, the worst thing Washington might do is ink an agreement like the JCPOA that offers sanctions relief to Iran’s missile underwriters, ignores the evolution in Iran’s ballistic missile forces, and waters down U.N. restrictions all while failing to block a pathway toward an ICBM capability. Borrowing from the famed French diplomat Talleyrand, inking such an agreement as a stand-in for counterproliferation policy on Iran would be ‘worse than a crime.’ It would be ‘a mistake.’” [TheDispatch]