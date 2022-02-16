👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Quote of the day — “We’re very happy that Jerusalem is joining the team,” said Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief.

Goldberg was commenting on the hiring of Jerusalem Demsas as a new staff writer at the magazine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited the Knesset in Jerusalem today, where she and a delegation of House members were greeted with an official ceremony.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy told Pelosi after the ceremony that the State of Israel “recognizes and values your uncompromising efforts to ensure its security.”

“For many years, you have defended our right to protect our citizens, and you have stood by us even in the most difficult of times, as we saw just recently during the last operation in Gaza,” Levy said. “The passage of the law to fund the replenishment of the Iron Dome system will forever be associated with you, and always as one of the greatest displays of support by the American people and by the United States House of Representatives for the State of Israel.” Referring to “winds of war blowing in Eastern Europe,” Levy said he hoped the U.S. and its European partners would succeed in deescalating the situation via diplomatic means. Levy is planning to visit Congress at the end of next month.

The delegation met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata, Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, Knesset member Ruth Wasserman and Director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau Zohar Palti.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Minister of Transport and Road Safety Merav Michaeli also held individual meetings with the delegation, and President Isaac Herzog was scheduled to hold a diplomatic working meeting with the group, alongside Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

The delegation will also travel to Germany and the United Kingdom. “As threats to democracy grow more alarming and urgent, American leadership remains committed to advancing security and stability, economic prosperity and democratic governance around the world,” Pelosi said ahead of the trip.

Also in Israel this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has held a flurry of meetings with Israel’s top brass and other officials in Jerusalem, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Lapid, Gantz, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen, Likud Knesset member Nir Barkat and Deputy Director General for Strategic Affairs Joshua Zarka, as well as Nides.

Bennett met with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, at his private palace yesterday. “I consider it a historical day, to receive the prime minister of Israel,” said Al Khalifa. Bennett’s visit marked the first for an Israeli premier in the Gulf nation. “Your Majesty, it has been a huge honor to visit your wonderful Kingdom of Bahrain, and I admire your courage and your determination to build your country,” Bennett said. “I think we discussed many ways to build new bridges, and an architecture for a stronger and more stable region. And I’m looking forward to continuing this remarkable relationship.”