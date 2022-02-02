👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Deborah Lipstadt, the Biden administration’s nominee for State Department special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, will testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee next Tuesday, approximately six months after her nomination was announced.

Lipstadt’s confirmation hearing was delayed by GOP senators concerned about her past tweets. The delays prompted a concerted pressure campaign from a wide array of Jewish organizations across the political and religious spectrums pushing for her to receive consideration.

Expect to hear more about Lipstadt’s tweets next week. The committee’s ranking member, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), told Jewish Insider in November, “You’re going to see them all, I suspect, before it’s over with,” when asked what in her tweets concerned him.

Lipstadt said in a tweet on the issue that she is “grateful and pleased” about the news. In another tweet, she added, “So much to do… but good people to do it with…pending confirmation, of course!”

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who helped lead a letter from House Democrats pushing for the Senate to move Lipstadt’s nomination forward, told JI, “Confirming Deborah Lipstadt as special envoy will show the world we are serious about confronting Jew hatred. I look forward to next week’s long-awaited hearing and, hopefully, the swift confirmation of our new special envoy to combat antisemitism.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), the co-lead on the letter, said, “I’m pleased to see that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has finally scheduled her nomination hearing, nearly six months after she was nominated by President Biden. With the rise of antisemitism, it is more important than ever that she be swiftly confirmed.”

In a letter to Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Alice Lugo, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for legislative affairs, said that DHS and the State Department are planning to send a delegation to Israel to work on adding the country to the Visa Waiver Program and “are actively working with Israel to support its progress towards meeting all related requirements.”

Rosen and several other senators had written to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in support of adding Israel to the VWP.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is set to testify today before the House Homeland Security Committee on domestic terrorism.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters yesterday, in response to an Amnesty International report accusing Israel of apartheid, that “we reject the view that Israel’s actions constitute apartheid.”

“We think that it is important as the world’s only Jewish state that the Jewish people must not be denied their right to self-determination, and we must ensure there isn’t a double standard being applied,” Price said.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted in response to the report, “Come on, this is absurd. That is not language that we have used and will not use.”

TheState Department also released a statement from Price describing Washington as “deeply concerned” about the death of Omer Assad, a Palestinian-American citizen who was found dead after being detained by Israeli Defense Forces soldiers last month. “The United States expects a thorough criminal investigation and full accountability in this case.”

It was a rare example of President Joe Biden’s administration expressing concern about matters involving Israel. “The fact that this is an American citizen gives it a different context. Had he not been an American citizen, would the State Department be weighing in? That’s a separate question,” said Susie Gelman, chair of Israel Policy Forum.

“The administration is in a delicate spot, I would say, on these matters, and really has to pick and choose when it weighs in and when it comes out with any critical statements,” Gelman added. “The Biden administration does not want to be responsible for in any way contributing to the breakdown of [Israel’s] coalition.”