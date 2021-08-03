👋 Good Tuesday morning!

Effective Friday, Israel will impose a mandatory quarantine on individuals traveling from 20 countries, including the U.S., France and Italy, as it attempts to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Today in the Democratic primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Cleveland and parts of Akron, former state Sen. Nina Turner, Cuyahoga County party chair and Councilwoman Shontel Brown and 11 other candidates are on the ballot to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), who stepped down earlier this year to become HUD secretary in the Biden administration.

We first interviewed both Brown and Turner back in February, solicited answers to our candidate questionnaire from five of the candidates, covered Turner and Brown’s divergent views on the Israel-Gaza conflict in May, and broke news on endorsements, polling and efforts to get out the Jewish vote.

Here are three things to look out for when polls close at 7:30 p.m. local time in Ohio.

Will the Jewish vote swing the election? In the run-up to the primary, the Jewish Democratic Council of America, Democratic Majority for Israel and Pro-Israel America have all thrown their support behind Brown, while support among Jewish voters has been harder to gauge. Halie Soifer, JDCA’s executive director, estimates there are roughly 22,000 Jewish voters in the district — 5 percent of the district’s population. In a 13-way race, that could be enough to propel one candidate to victory, observers — including Dave Wasserman — say.

Trendlines: The race will be a second test of which direction the Democratic Party is headed. In Louisiana, where former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), like Fudge, traded Capitol Hill for a role with the Biden administration, state Sen. Troy Carter beat out his colleague Karen Carter Peterson earlier this year to fill the rest of Richmond’s term representing the 2nd Congressional District in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. With its influx of outside money and support — Carter received the backing of Richmond, Democratic Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), among others, while Carter Peterson was endorsed by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, EMILY’s List, the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Peace Action — the race draws parallels with today’s primary in Ohio. Brown’s campaign has been bolstered by endorsements from Clyburn, the Congressional Black Caucus and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Turner has received support from all four original members of “The Squad,” Justice Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who was in the district over the weekend to campaign on Turner’s behalf. She served as the national co-chair of Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign. Former South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers, who has aspirations to succeed Clyburn in Congress, traveled to the district earlier this week to campaign on Turner’s behalf.

The other Ohio special election taking place today: In Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, which includes parts of Columbus, two Republicans, Mike Carey and Jeff LaRe, are battling it out to replace former Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), who stepped down earlier this year. With Carey endorsed by former President Donald Trump and LaRe backed by Stivers, the race marks the second GOP primary that pits the former president’s flank of the party against more traditional Republicans. In Texas last month, Trump endorsed Susan Wright for the Dallas-area 6th Congressional District seat previously held by her husband, who died of COVID in February, over former Texas House member Jake Ellzey. However, Ellzey won the seat 53-47%.

The Jewish Federations of North America led more than 285 nonprofit groups, including many Jewish groups, in a letter to Senate Finance Committee leaders opposing the Accelerating Charitable Efforts Act, which the letter says “would undermine important charitable tax incentives in ways that could be devastating to the vulnerable community members supported by our philanthropy” by placing restrictions on donor-advised funds.

Other signatories included the Anti-Defamation League, Agudath Israel of America, American Jewish Committee, B’nai B’rith International, HIAS, Hillel International, JCC Association of North America, Union for Reform Judaism and a range of regional and local organizations.

The Jewish Federations of North America has canceled the in-person component of its 2021 General Assembly, scheduled for October, over concerns over COVID-19 and its new variants.